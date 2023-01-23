FARRELL — An upcoming dinner will not only recognize the Prince of Peace Center’s 40th anniversary, but also help the center continue its mission of supporting the community.
Prince of Peace Center’s 40th anniversary dinner and fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Avalon Golf and Country Club at Buhl Park.
The Prince of Peace Center, located at 502 Darr Ave., Farrell, was founded in 1983 by Sister Benita Repasky, a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph, according to a press release.
According to the center’s history, God called Repasky to minister to the Shenango Valley’s poor, many of whom were affected by the steel mill closings in the 1970s and ‘80s.
When Repasky visited Farrell for the first time, she saw a rainbow appear over the city and heard the words, “You are starting out upon a ministry, the foundations of which no man has laid. It shall be a path to holiness, a way of miracles and a life of glory. Lean on Me and trust Me wholly,” the center’s release says.
Repasky started out with just a soup kitchen in 1982, Prince of Peace CEO Jennifer Wallace said.
That soup kitchen turned into a thrift store, followed by case management services, until Repasky’s work became the Prince of Peace Center, Wallace said.
Today, the Prince of Peace Center’s services include case management services through its Faith and Hope programs, which assisted 42 clients in 2022.
The center also has an emergency assistance program, which can help clients pay expenses — like utility shutoff notices, or driver’s licenses, so a client can continue driving to work. The program helped more than 400 clients last year, Wallace said.
Prince of Peace still maintains the soup kitchen services Repasky started, and feed those in need on Mondays and Wednesdays. Last year, the soup kitchen served 13,800 meals, which now offers a grab-and-go option, Wallace said.
“I think we’re assisting more families that way, because clients may come in and say ‘I have a family of three’ or ‘one more at home,’” Wallace said.
On top of the soup kitchen, the Prince of Peace Center holds a monthly food distribution for 731 registered clients. Of those 731, 189 clients are seniors who have the food delivered to them, Wallace said.
“We deliver once a month to nine of the senior high-rises in the Shenango Valley, so we take food to them,” she said.
There are also special projects organized by the center, such as assisting more than 755 individuals with Christmas presents this past holiday season.
Children made up about 378 of those assisted, while others included seniors and people aged 18 through 72 years old.
“We took individuals that we knew needed some assistance for themselves that don’t normally ask,” Wallace said. “Sometimes we assisted the parents of children who were registered, other times it was people in our Faith and Hope program.”
That personalized approach to clients by center staff, which gets to know the clients and their living situations, helps benefit everyone involved in the center’s programs, Wallace said.
“It’s very much a team-based approach, where we assist the clients not just with that immediate situation, but other long-term things as well,” Wallace said.
The Feb. 18 event will provide opportunities to continue supporting Prince of Peace’s ongoing programs.
Along with the dinner and fundraising activities, including a silent auction, the event will also honor multiple people, nonprofit organizations and businesses that have supported both Prince of Peace and the community, Wallace said.
“It was a tough sell to get them to say ‘yes,’ because they’re quiet donors,” Wallace said of the honorees. “It’s not just about the monetary support, but what they do here at the center and in the community.”
This year’s honorees are J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.; O’Neill Coffee; Bill and Stella Perrine Foundation; Strimbu Memorial Fund; and Ken and Gretchen Wagner, of Hermitage.
Tickets for the event cost $100 per attendee, with $60 tax-deductible. Reservations are requested by Jan. 25.
Wallace said she will accept last-minute reservations up to a few days before the event, but officials will need reservations before the event to plan accordingly. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For the center’s 35th anniversary dinner and fundraiser, Wallace said there were about 300 attendees. About 155 tickets have been sold for this year’s event, with six sponsors so far.
For more information on dinner tickets, sponsorships and program ads, contact Erica Wenger at 724-346-5777.
For anyone who would like to volunteer or support the Prince of Peace Center, more information can be found at www.princeofpeacecenter.org.
The website allows donors to support specific programs at the center, while monetary and non-perishable foods can be donated at the center’s office, Wallace said.
“We could not do this without the support of the community,” Wallace said.
