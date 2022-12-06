HERMITAGE – With the recent resignations of several officials at Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools the school system is "once again in a vulnerable position," according to officials from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie.
Kennedy Catholic finished 2021-22 with a large deficit and its proposed 2022-23 budget included another shortfall, which triggered rumors of the system's possible closure.
At that time, the previous president resigned, and Pete Iacino came out of retirement after seven years to resume his role, this time as acting president.
Iacino and the community raised $400,000 by the end of July. The diocese then tasked the school system raising another $400,000 before the end of this year to keep the school afloat.
“We wish to affirm the extraordinary effort you have been making to meet the fundraising goals that were agreed upon earlier this year,” Bishop Lawrence T. Persico said in a letter to the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools community. “It has been impressive to see the community come together and work so hard to address the budget needs that were uncovered.”
When Iacino, the board chair and several directors resigned, the diocese felt a need to take action.
“In an effort to assist at this critical moment, we have initiated a board intervention,” Persico stated in the letter.
Erie Diocese officials reinstated board member Dr. Eric Perry and named four new directors to the board. George Becker, Dr. Randy Hofius, Angela Surano, and Patrick Zoccole will join Candice Bartosh, Rev. David Foradori, Dr. Karen Ionta, Gene Sheehan, Richard Whalen, Rev. Thomas Whitman, and Deanna Yarboro-Brown on the board.
“We have confidence that these professionals, several of whom have backgrounds in finance and small business, are the best chance the school system has to remain viable,” Persico said. “They are well-known in the community, and each is a passionate champion for Catholic education and has presented strong ideas and plans for going forward.”
The diocese believes that appointing new directors is necessary because time is so short, Persico said.
The diocese has set several expectations — including securing donors and raising remaining funds needed to meet the $800,000 goal — for the board to accomplish by Jan. 27.
Other goals:
• Obtain full board participation in training sessions,
• Institute protocols and procedures for board meetings,
• Establish and appoint members to the executive, finance, mission enhancement, policy and planning, and advancement committees,
• Provide transparency and regular communications to all stakeholders, and
• Present a preliminary budget for the 2023-24 school year.
If the board accomplishes those objectives, the diocese will set new strategic performance indicators with an expected completion date of March 7.
This second set of indicators include formulating a plan to hire a president, manage the system’s finances, stabilize enrollment, develop a sustainable fundraising plan, and present updated projections to the 2023-24 budget.
The diocese did not say what will happen if the goals are not met.
The closest Catholic school within the Erie Diocese is St. Michael’s in Greenville, which serves only kindergarten to eighth grade. The next-closest Catholic high schools in the Erie Diocese are more than 30 miles away in Crawford and Venango counties. Lawrence County no longer has any Catholic schools.
“We will remain in close touch with the new board and do everything we can to help them be successful,” Persico said.
