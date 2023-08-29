Sharon hosted regional fire training Tuesday morning, when regional emergency response company Kirila Fire set an airplane on fire for a disaster drill.
“(Kirila Fire) has been a huge part of the whole county fire service. They’ve built props for Sharon, Hermitage,” Bob Fiscus, Sharon fire chief and city manager, said. “It’s a worldwide company that we’re lucky to have right next door to us.”
The flames were quelled in just seconds by the Sharon Fire Department.
Fiscus said the plane being set on fire was more of a demonstration of Kirila Fire and its training equipment.
The demonstration was part of the Western Pennsylvania Career Fire Chiefs Association meeting, which happens quarterly, usually in the Pittsburgh area.
“This is a great opportunity for expanding our fire safety skills as well as hosting an event that brings regional fire chiefs to our area,” Fiscus said.
Members of the association came from Beaver Falls, Butler, Farrell, Hermitage, Pittsburgh and Cranberry.
“This event also connects with recent legislation that would support improved emergency preparedness in this side of the state,” Fiscus said.
The bipartisan legislation supporting better search and rescue training that Fiscus referenced came about after the Fern Hollow Hill Bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed in January 2022. The main goal of the legislation is to “provide the highest quality of rescue services to communities across the region and ensure that Western Pennsylvania is ready if disaster strikes,” according to a Pennsylvania House news release.
Jerry Kirila, owner of Kirila Fire training company in Hartford, Ohio, which helped sponsor the training event, said his company was founded in 2006 and provides training internationally including Central America, Asia, Europe and across the United States.
“We’re glad to see all the fire chiefs pull together in one conference and to see them focus on the importance of continued fire training,” Kirila said. “We’re proud to train the people that protect us.”
