FARRELL — Thanks to some of the workers at NLMK Pennsylvania, the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell will be able to help needy parents provide Christmas gifts to their children later this year.
NLMK steelworker Terry Day and his granddaughter Nemily on Wednesday presented Jennifer Wallace, CEO of Prince of Peace, a check for $4,000.
The funds were raised by union and salary workers at NLMK Pennsylvania who participate in 50/50 drawings organized by Day, and marks $30,000 that has been donated to the Prince of Peace Center over the years.
The center is just one of about a dozen local organizations the workers have donated toward, with more than $375,000 overall donated overall.
“I’m extremely, extremely grateful for the generosity of my coworkers,” Day said.
With this most recent donation, Wallace said Prince of Peace officials would put the funds toward their “Peggy’s Stockings” toy donation program, which is already getting underway in preparation for the Christmas season.
The program started as a way to support clients already registered with the center’s food bank who needed help providing Christmas gifts for their children.
Although the number of registered clients wasn’t immediately available Monday, Wallace said there were about 100 “pending” clients, meaning clients in need of toys who aren’t registered with the center’s food bank.
For registered clients, center officials distribute “stockings” featuring a child’s age and gender, with the stockings hung on Christmas trees at local organizations such as churches. Donors can then take a stocking and purchase gifts for that particular child.
Donors can also choose to sponsor a whole family or simply provide money, which Wallace said center officials can use to purchase toys to fill any gaps left before distribution.
“Usually the biggest gap is for kids older than 12,” Wallace said.
For donors who do a lot of online shopping, the Prince of Peace Center’s website, www.princeofpeacecenter.org, features a link to Amazon Smile, where customers can donate virtually.
But for those who also prefer to purchase toys and donate them in-person, Wallace said toys can be brought to the center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 502 Darr Ave., Farrell, or call 724-346-5777 to arrange a drop-off.
The toys will be distributed on Dec. 15 for registered clients, and Dec. 21 for unregistered clients. The distributions are organized so that clients can “shop” through the donated items and find toys more suited for their children.
However, donations will be accepted through Dec. 22, Wallace said.
“If we have somebody come in that we weren’t able to help sooner, we’ll keep that list of clients rolling,” Wallace said.
Aside from this donation for the Prince of Peace Center, Day said the participating workers at NLMK Pennsylvania were already started on a drawing for Thanksgiving, with the proceeds planned for the food bank of the Salvation Army in Sharon.
After that, the workers will host another drawing in December. Those proceeds will go toward the Farrell Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program,” as well as the Mercer County Community Food Warehouse.
“Everything we’ve been able to do is pretty impressive,” Day said of his coworkers’ efforts.
