SHARON — Myron’s Meal Mobile was stuffed with thousands of pounds of food Saturday, but more opportunities to help feed Mercer County’s hungry can be found as Hunger Action Month continues.
This year’s Stuff-the-Bus event, held Saturday in the Hermitage Giant Eagle’s parking lot, encouraged grocery shoppers to donate nonperishable food items to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County by filling Myron’s Meal Mobile.
The repurposed school bus, which the food warehouse uses to distribute means, was “literally filled” by the time the food drive was over, warehouse Development Director Alexis Spence-Locke said.
“It was pretty steady all day, and even people who didn’t know about us or the event saw what was going on and wanted to help,” Spence-Locke said.
Last year’s the event collected 1,815 pounds of nonperishable food. That total was nearly doubled this year, with 3,242 pounds of food – more than a ton and a half – donated by the community.
That donated food equals roughly 2,702 meals, and some donors also purchased items such as diapers, toilet paper and paper towels, Spence-Locke said.
Volunteers were also present with lists of nonperishable foods to assist those interested in supporting Stuff the Bus.
“People were really excited to help,” Spence-Locke said. “The question we were asked the most was probably, ‘what should we buy?’”
Despite the enthusiastic response from the community, Stuff-The-Bus was only the beginning as the need grows. The Community Food Warehouse continues to see an increased need for food assistance this year.
In 2022, the food warehouse distributed about 1.2 million pounds of food through its 30 member agencies. By the end of August this year, about 1.6 million pounds of food was distributed.
Meanwhile, the Community Food Warehouse’s mobile pantry program, which visits three locations each month, is feeding about 1,000 people per month. And there are still other warehouse programs feeding people, Spence-Locke said.
That need for food assistance throughout the county will likely only increase during the holiday season, due to a combination of known factors — such inflation and the ending of SNAP benefits for some — and holiday factors, such as higher utility bills and gift purchases.
Local residents have multiple opportunities to support the Community Food Warehouse in a variety of ways this month, which is designated Hunger Action Month.
From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Hunger Action Month will encourage Americans across the country to raise awareness and take action against hunger.
For the Community Food Warehouse, an entire calendar of activities was created and shared on social media — offering 30 ways to help in 30 days, ranging from donating to the warehouse’s military share program to becoming a volunteer, Spence-Locke said.
Even just increasing the warehouse’s visibility among the community and spreading its mission has proven beneficial.
“We’ve gotten some new volunteers in the past, and we’ve had some new donors because of Hunger Action Month,” she said. “Some people just don’t know what we do until they see us participating in different community events.”
Later in November, warehouse officials will kickoff their Truck Full of Hope program, where a truck at Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage will be filled with donated food items for the holiday season.
For information on how to donate directly to the Community Food Warehouse, visit www.foodwarehouse.org.
