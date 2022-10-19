MERCER – A problem with the folding of mail-in ballots will not affect voting, according to elections Director Thad Hall.
“People have to slightly re-fold the ballot to fit them in the envelope,” Hall said. “You’re allowed to re-fold ballots.”
Sharon resident Elizabeth Curry, 85, said there are so many specific regulations for handling a mail-in ballot, such as black ink must be used, that she was worried about folding the envelope a different way from how it was presented.
“When they made all these pre-election items, they folded the ballot paper exactly wrong. The ballot won’t fit inside the envelope,” Curry said. “People didn’t know what they were supposed to do. It was very confusing.”
Curry said she alerted The Herald to this problem in case there were other residents with the same concern, and said she hoped it will help with the election office, which is receiving several calls on the issue.
Out of the 2,000 mail-in ballots that Hall’s office has received so far, they have gotten about 100 calls with people concerned with folding the ballot a different way.
Hall said a printer folded the ballots one way to fit into the outgoing mail envelope but must be refolded differently to fit in the smaller ballot return envelope.
“I understand people’s concerns,” he said.
Hall also said that it’s very important to seal the inner, secrecy envelope correctly. The inner envelope must be sealed, not taped.
The Department of State, which administers elections throughout Pennsylvania, counsels people on its website that they must not make any marks on the secrecy envelope. Voters are to sign, date and complete the voter declaration form on the back of the outer envelope.
And don’t forget to put a stamp on the outer envelope if you mail it.
Hall said the election department will disqualify ballots only for failure to complete the outer envelope’s declaration form. No ballots would be rejected for damage or because of the way they are folded.
“If it was damaged, we can correct it,” Hall said. “We would make sure the ballot would scan.”
