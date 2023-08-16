WEST MIDDLESEX – West Middlesex Borough Council officially slammed the door Tuesday on further talks with Shenango Township on merging their two fire departments – but the council president left open the possibility of another option.
With little discussion council, unanimously voted to halt merger discussions at its regular Tuesday evening meeting.
Councilman Bob Lark, a champion of the merger, made the motion, saying it was clear the talks were going nowhere.
“It’s been divisive for too long,’’ Lark said. “It’s done. It’s over.’’
Lark said terminating the discussions would provide a cooling-off opportunity.
After the meeting council President Eric Lucich explained that striking a different kind deal wasn’t necessarily over.
“We’ll try to calm things down, and if that happens we might be able to talk about a consolidation, not a merger,’’ Lucich said.
He explained that under a merger, one department — Shenango Township, in this case — would be acquiring another.
“In a consolidation ,one new entity would be created. It wouldn’t be one department would be over another,’’ Lucich said.
West Middlesex council’s actions drew an abrupt response from Tom Hubert, chairman of Shenango Township supervisors.
“They haven’t communicated to us in two years on this,’’ Hubert said on Wednesday. “You can’t stop something that wasn’t moving to begin with.’’
While not outright rejecting future talks, he said West Middlesex already created a frigid climate that would be hard to unthaw.
“Right now it’s colder than our ice rink,’’ Hubert said of the current relationship. “I thought this was over and done with already.’’
When told Wednesday of West Middlesex council’s sentiments, Justin Barnes, Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department’s fire chief, gave a brisk response.
“I don’t have an opinion on it at this point,’’ Barnes said. “I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere. I’d much rather focus my time and effort to move our community forward.’’
Adam Garrett of the West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department said officials intended to move toward consolidation when talks first began five years ago. He didn’t dismiss the notion of consolidation.
“We’re open to anything under the right circumstances,” he said. “It would need to be fair to both sides.”
Garrett said Shenango Township Fire Department officials weren’t agreeable to what West Middlesex considers “fair to both sides.”
The effort to somehow combine the two municipalities’ fire departments began in 2018 with optimism and friendly dialog. But as time passed, it devolved into accusations, anger and claims by officials in both departments that the other wasn’t acting in good faith.
Last year, a requested study by the state Department of Community and Economic Development recommended the two communities combine their volunteer fire departments. One of the four ways recommended called for creating one department by consolidation.
“It’s almost a new entity where everyone gets a fresh start,’’ the study said. “It’s a completely new, fresh plate where we can agree on whole new operations and procedures.’’
But the report generated little movement.
When asked if the emotions of the past could be forgotten to begin new discussions on consolidation, Barnes said, “Probably not.’’
Herald Editor Eric Poole contributed to this article.
