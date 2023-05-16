FARRELL — With a difference of only five votes, Kimberly A. Doss claimed the Democratic nomination for Farrell mayor, and appears headed for re-election.
According to unofficial results, Doss received 350 votes, while her opponent Councilman Terrence L. Crumby received 345 votes.
There were also 31 write-in Republican votes and two write-in Democrat votes in the city where Democrats hold a vast registration majority and there were no Republicans on the primary ballot.
All of Tuesday's results are unofficial, pending post-election canvassing by the Mercer County Elections and Voter Registration Department, and ratification by the county election board.
Doss said she appreciated everyone who came out and voted for her, and that she was enthusiastic about serving another term as mayor.
"I'm just looking forward to working with everybody and moving the city forward," she said.
Doss has served as mayor for four years, preceded by eight years of service on Farrell City Council. Crumby, meanwhile, is finishing a four-year term on city council.
According to the city's Home Rule charter, the mayor serves as the presiding officer over all council meetings and can make appointments to boards, commissions, and authorities with the advice and consent of council.
Farrell's mayor is also the ceremonial head and official representative of the municipality, and the mayor’s signature is required on all checks, transactions, resolutions, and new or revised ordinances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.