SHARON — WaterFire Sharon celebrated its 10th season on Saturday, and the event was a first for some attendees.
"It's a good opportunity for exposure," said Kristi Pearsall, post-permanency caseworker with the Children's Aid Society of Mercer County.
This weekend was the first time that both Pearsall and the nonprofit joined the WaterFire crowd of thousands surrounding the Shenango River.
The Mercer-based agency was one of dozens of vendors lined up along State Street, which was closed to traffic from Dock Street and Water Avenue on both sides of town.
WaterFire Sharon is inspired by the original WaterFire event held in Providence, R.I.
It has been held in places all over the world, and the first Sharon event was in 2013, with the 2020 season being canceled because of COVID-19.
Each WaterFire Sharon has had a different theme except for this past weekend, when the focus was simply the 10th anniversary.
The Children's Aid Society was sharing educational resources with visitors about its mentoring, adoption and fostering programs, for which they need volunteers.
"Fostering can be as little as doing respite for a weekend," said Angela Pickens, adoption caseworker.
Other vendors sold artwork, jewelry, candles, sweet treats, honey, glassware and more.
Local organizations and businesses also set up along State Street, where Karen Anderson was stationed on the bridge around 6 p.m., taking it all in and preparing for the lighting ceremony.
"We have more artists and vendors than ever before," said Anderson, operations manager for WaterFire Sharon.
A cool, fall breeze came off the river as a few dark clouds rolled in, but things remained dry as people of all ages enjoyed food, music, kids' activities, demonstrations and meeting with friends old and new.
"I love events like this," said Katelyn Powell, 13, a member of the Sharon Tiger Techs Robotics Team.
She's part of the Lego League, which was demonstrating a few different kinds of robots on Saturday.
Along with Jasper Stanisky, 11, and Logan Patek, 10, Katelyn and her teammates showed visitors how their robots can draw patterns with a marker, creating "Robo Art" to take home.
"It can do many other things," said Jasper, who was joined by his family.
The Tiger Techs members said they like building and designing the robots and showing others how they work.
In the PNC Children's Fun Zone, kids were working on arts and crafts projects like beaded necklaces and bottle top artwork and playing with building blocks.
Diehl Automotive sponsored Touch a Truck next to the plaza, an art trail was organized, the food court was busy, and chairs had been set out hours in advance for the main event at dusk.
Leon Briggs performed a river blessing, and a procession of torches ignited the large metal orb on the bridge and the 55 braziers in the water.
Festivities continued late into the night and included a special surprise: a large dragon stretched out over three kayaks floated down the river, its glow reflected on the surface of the water.
On State Street in front of McDonald's, a white marker board asking visitors to share their favorite WaterFire memories was filling up quickly.
Comments included: Watching WaterFire from the top of The Winner; walking around downtown; kayaking on the river; buying new earrings; spending time with friends; and finding love.
Organizers are looking ahead to next year and would like people to consider volunteering.
Info: Visit waterfiresharonpa.org or "WaterFire Sharon, PA" on Facebook.
