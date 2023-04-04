Ahead of National Drug Take-Back Day on April 22, the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission has set up permanent drop boxes for prescription medicine disposal in Mercer County.
The free and anonymous service allows people to drop off unused, unwanted or expired medications for proper disposal. This prevents people from taking and abusing unused medications or giving them to people not authorized to use them.
People with unwanted drugs can leave them in secure drop boxes at the following locations:
Greenville
• Greenville-West Salem Township Police Department, 125 Main St., 724-588-4190. Monday through Friday.
• Greenville Pharmacy, 43 Williamson Road. 724-588-1111.
• Hempfield Township Police Department, 278 S. Mercer St. 724-588-7369.
Grove City
• Grove City Police Department, 337 E. Pine St., 724-458-7925. Monday through Friday.
• Allegheny Health Network/Grove City Hospital, 631 N. Broad St. Ext. 724-450-7000.
Hermitage
• Hermitage Police Department, 800 N. Hermitage Road. 724-981-0800. Monday through Friday.
• The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy of Hermitage, 1740 E. State St. 724-983-8451.
• Hermitage Walmart Pharmacy, 1275 N. Hermitage Road. 724-346-5940.
Jamestown
• Jamestown Pharmacy, 121 Liberty St. 724-932-5355.
Mercer
• Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 205 S. Erie St., Room 102. 724-662-6135.
• Mercer Pharmacy, 315 S. Erie St., Suite 1. 724-662-1414.
Sharon
• Sharon Pharmacy, 63 Pitt St. 724-347-7000.
Transfer
• Reynolds Pharmacy, 3676 N. Hermitage Road. 724-646-1131.
