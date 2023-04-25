drug bust.jpeg

Some of the items seized in Tuesday's drug raid at an apartment in Sharon.

 Contributed

SHARON – A drug raid Tuesday in a Sharon apartment resulted in the recovery of a large amount of fentanyl, and marijuana.

The Mercer County Drug Task Force and narcotics agents of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General executed a search warrant Tuesday at 129 Fifth Ave., Apt. A.

The attorney general’s office and the Mercer County District Attorney’s office assisted in obtaining the search warrant, which remains sealed.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 515 pressed fentanyl pills weighing about 65 grams, about 76.3 grams of marijuana, a semi-automatic Taurus handgun with ammunition, two loaded extended magazines, a cell phone, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Joshua I. Morales, 23, and Sidney E. Folwell, 21, who both lived there, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, posession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Preliminary hearings have been set for 2 p.m. May 5 in front of District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

Tags

Trending Video

Melissa has been a news reporter for The Herald since 2013, covering breaking news, northern Mercer County, Sharon City schools and education. She is a 1992 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications.