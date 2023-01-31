HERMITAGE – Duane Piccirilli, president of the Hermitage board of commissioners, is running this year for a sixth term.
Piccirilli, who is seeking one of three Democratic nominations, was re-elected four years ago and feels Hermitage is meeting challenges posed by the COVID pandemic in the best interest of the city, but sees many positive changes to come this coming year.
Piccirilli feels the future of the city is bright with the FedEx distribution center project, development of the Town Center centering at the Shenango Valley Mall being the cornerstone of the project, and the merger with Wheatland.
The most exciting part of being involved with the city is working with the outstanding staff leadership team that will make all of these projects a reality.
Some of the areas that Piccirilli is most proud of is the Neighborhood Investment Program, which began in 2008 and focuses on repairing infrastructure. As a resident of a more mature neighborhood, he knows the importance of maintaining all areas of the city.
“By providing this improvement we are making the city more attractive to young families with affordable housing and for the retired population.” he states.
The program helps to maintain the value of their houses, their most valuable asset.
He also worked with his fellow commissioners to develop a landlord ordinance. The ordinance would allow for inspection and licensing of residential properties.
“We must assure basic safety of our most vulnerable residents which include women with children and the elderly that many times are renting,” he states.
Piccirilli also feels an important step for the city is the development of the Stull Project, named for the late city Commissioner Sylvia Stull. The city owned the property for a number of years, and Piccirilli is so pleased that the property is finally being developed for the use of all the citizens of Hermitage as a passive park.
“In reviewing the plans, I know Sylvia would be pleased,” he states.
For Piccirilli, an important focus will be a new animal shelter to be built in Hermitage on land donated by the Shenango Valley Community Foundation. Piccirilli is the chair of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, a position he has held before the Shelter became a non-profit.
The non-profit status was a necessary step before the shelter could move forward. The shelter is still operating its capital campaign, which has been a challenge due to the pandemic. However, Piccirilli said it is in a much better place today than it was several years ago.
Piccirilli credits the staff and the shelter board for changing the shelter, which once euthanized animals on site, to a no-kill facility that provides high-quality care.
He has a BA in Social Work from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in counseling from Slippery Rock University. He is also a licensed professional clinical counselor in Ohio.
Piccirilli is executive director of the Mahoning County, Ohio, Mental Health and Recovery Board, which oversees public mental health and addiction services in the county.
His work duties also includes oversight of police crisis intervention training.
“I think being at the mental health board made me realize how important our first responders are: police, fire and EMS,” Piccirilli said.
He feels these skills transfer well to his role as a city commissioner.
Piccirilli served 10 years on the Hermitage School Board, including four years as president.
Piccirilli and his wife, Maria, have been married 42 years, and they have two children, Michael and Roslyn, and three grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.