Editor's Note

The Herald on Monday mistakenly posted briefly to the newspaper’s website a 10-year-old case about a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicting Travis W. Black, then a resident of Farrell, for cocaine possession and distribution. The snafu resulted from failing to notice the date of a May 8, 2013, release by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania  press release announcing the indictment. We apologize for the confusion.

Editor Eric Poole

Tags

Trending Video