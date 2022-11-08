Michele Brooks is headed to a third term the state senator from Pennsylvania’s 50th Senatorial District.
With all precincts reporting in the district, unofficial results have Brooks with commanding lead of more than 2-to-1 over Democratic challenger Rianna Czech of Conneautville. Unofficial incomplete results have Brooks with 68,125 votes and Czech with 27,588. The 50th Senatorial District covers all of Crawford and Mercer counties and almost all of Lawrence County. As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Crawford and Lawrence County results were complete, and Mercer County had reported results in 72 of 90 precincts.
“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled by the support,” Brooks said Tuesday night. “I will continue to work hard and try to find commonsense solutions.”
Brooks, 58, of Jamestown in Mercer County, first was elected to the state Senate in 2014 and was re-elected another four-year in 2018. She previously served eight years in the state House before being elected to the state Senate. She began her political career as a member of Jamestown Borough Council and then served as an elected Mercer County commissioner before running for state representative.
She serves as chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and vice chair of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Priorities in Brooks’ new term would be “to continue to work together to strengthen our communities.”
Brooks plans to work on policies that “will help our kids have the same opportunities we had.”
Energy costs and inflation in general are big issues for families, she said. While many of the policy decisions to deal with energy costs and inflation come from the federal level, Brooks said work needs to be done at the state level as well.
“The prices farmers are paying for fertilizer and spray only exacerbates the costs they have — which we all have to pay,” Brooks said.
Czech, 28, a mechanic and a political newcomer, said that though she didn’t win “the electoral process works. We had a high voter turnout. Regardless of the outcome, the voting process worked.”
Czech, an eight-year veteran in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
