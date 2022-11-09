Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly was swept into his seventh term in office on Tuesday in the 16th District race for the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The people have spoken, and I am honored once again to receive the trust and support of my fellow Pennsylvanians,” Kelly said in a news release.
In a brief interview with The Herald Tuesday morning, Kelly cited the economy, particularly high inflation, as voters’ top concerns. He tied the problem to the federal government.
“Some policies are driving the cost of living out of site,’’ he said.
Kelly, a Butler resident, defeated Democratic challenger Dan Pastore of Fairview Township, Erie County.
As of late Wednesday afternoon unofficial election results from the six counties in the district show Kelly with 189,293 votes, or 59.5 percent, with Pastore netting 128,640 votes, or 40.5 percent.
Kelly did better in Mercer County with 28,531 votes, or 64 percent, with Pastore pulling in 15,826 votes, or 36 percent.
Messages left with Pastore’s campaign were not returned.
“Together, we will work to lower the cost of living and fight crippling inflation; lower gas prices and expand American energy production; create a healthier and safer America; and create a government that’s accountable to the American people,’’ Kelly said in the release.
Further, Kelly said he would bring Western Pennsylvania values to Washington, D.C., not vice versa.
“It’s time to take back our country,’’ he said.
Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District includes all of Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, and Butler counties, and part of Venango County.
With some races still undecided, Republicans could take control of the House. If that happens, Kelly stands to be a powerful member of one of the body’s most important committees.
The 74-year-old Kelly serves on the influential Ways and Means Committee — which oversees revenues and spending, including tax policy — and is the top Republican on the Ways and Means’ Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee, which oversees tax policy.
He could be the third- or fourth-ranked Republican on the committee.
