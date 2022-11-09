MERCER – Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was higher than expected, said Thad Hall, Mercer County elections director.
All votes were counted around 11:30 p.m. The turnout in Mercer County was 62.5% with more than 45,000 county residents coming out to vote. In comparison, the gubernatorial race in November 2018 marked a turnout of 58% with about 41,000 county residents voting.
“Voter turnout was high for this kind of election,” Hall said. “It was really busy.”
For example, Sheakleyville has 69 registered voters and 58 of them turned up at the polls, giving the borough a turnout of 84%, Hall said. In the Shenango Valley, by comparison, Hermitage precincts had a voter turnout from 64% to 67.6% and Farrell precincts had 26.5% to 50.5% voter turnout.
Hall said the vote ran pretty smoothly around the county. The biggest problem was just getting people to where they needed to be.
“Nobody opened late or closed late and nobody ran out of ballots,” he said. “There were no glitches and no problems. Everything went well.”
He also cited increased security around the county, with sheriff’s deputies at every drop off location.
“We had enhanced security throughout the day, which made everything work really well,” Hall said.
The next steps are to determine the status of provisional ballots, which the elections office was working on Wednesday. Hall said elections staff has to determine what to do with torn or damaged ballots, which numbered around 50 to 75.
Hall said the elections office started opening and scanning mail-in ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and by 8 p.m., it was running the results, as is allowed by law. By the end of the night, all mail-in ballots were counted.
