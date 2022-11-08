The proposed merger of the borough of Wheatland with the city of Hermitage will move forward after its approval by a nearly two-to-one margin.
Based on incomplete data from the Mercer County Board of Elections, residents in Hermitage and Wheatland submitted 5,479 votes in favor of the merger, with 2,217 votes against.
Wheatland Mayor Ron Viglio said he was pleased voters approved the merger and he looked forward to working with Hermitage officials over the next year to ensure a smooth transition.
Viglio thanked voters for supporting the merger, as well as municipal officials who worked over the past three years to make it possible. Viglio said he was especially proud of how transparent officials from both municipalities were in providing information on the merger to the public.
“I have to say that everyone who worked on this, from Hermitage and Wheatland, worked very hard and worked very diligently on this,” Viglio said.
The merger’s approval means Viglio will be Wheatland’s last mayor, which he called “bittersweet.” However, he said the merger’s benefits for residents were more important, and Wheatland will still be able to retain its identity as “Wheatland” similar to Patagonia, another area of Hermitage.
“It’s a positive step forward for both communities, and Wheatland especially, but we’ll always be Wheatland here,” Viglio said.
Duane Piccirilli, president of the Hermitage Board of Commissioners, was also glad voters approved the merger, and said it would benefit not just the citizens of both municipalities, but would be “outstanding” for the surrounding region.
“We can pool our resources, and great things are going to happen,” Piccirilli said.
William Moder, board vice president, said he was pleased with the outcome, after the merger was previously approved by Wheatland borough council and the Hermitage commissioners.
“There was a lot of work done studying the aspects of the merger and the success of the shared services we’ve been providing between the communities, so this merger is a natural progression,” Moder said.
Following the recent vote, both municipalities will have a year to prepare for and implement the merger, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Once the merger is implemented, Wheatland residents will notice more immediate changes than Hermitage residents.
For example, Wheatland residents currently pay an earned income tax of 1%, which would increase to the Hermitage rate of 1.75%.
However, real-estate taxes for Wheatland residents will change decrease from 24.75 mills to Hermitage’s real estate tax of five mills — which has not increased in at least 30 years.
Residents in both municipalities will continue to pay the same school and county taxes.
Wheatland’s borough council and mayor will be dissolved, and a single part-time employee will not be retained.
However, former borough residents will have the same opportunities for representation and participation as any other Hermitage residents after the merger takes effect, Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said.
Some things will remain the same for Wheatland residents despite the merger, including how Wheatland children will continue to attend the Farrell Area School District. The Wheatland ZIP code is also expected to remain the same.
Hermitage already provides police and street department services for the borough, which will continue uninterrupted.
Hermitage officials have previously said there would be longer-term benefits that would eventually be felt by existing city residents, including the additional income to the city’s tax base and the addition of Wheatland’s industrial corridor.
