FINDLEY TOWNSHIP — A raucous celebration of about 50 supporters greeted news of Tim Callahan's Republican primary victory in the Mercer County sheriff's race.
The group celebration at Rudy's restaurant was appropriate, Callahan said, because the outcome was a group victory.
"This has definitely been a team effort. I couldn't have done it without them," he said. "I appreciate the Mercer County residents for having faith in me."
Callahan, 54, a county deputy, finished with 5,585 votes (56.9%) against 4,211 for fellow deputy Anthony Tedesco. There were no Democratic candidates on the ballot, but 887 Democrats cast write-in votes in the sheriff's race.
All results are unofficial until the post-election canvass is completed and the county election board — county Commissioners Matt McConnell and Scott Boyd, and retired Judge James Dobson — ratify the outcome.
Incumbent sheriff Bruce Rosa, elected in 2019, opted not to seek reelection.
Heading into Tuesday's election, Callahan had the advantage of endorsements from Rosa and the county deputies' union, the Mercer County Sheriff's Association.
The successful campaign caps a career of more than 30 years in law enforcement for Callahan, who completed 25 years as a state trooper operating out of the Mercer barracks and six years as a sheriff's deputy.
Callahan said his long career with the state police prepared him for working as sheriff and patrolling the county for two and a half decades gave him a familiarity with the county's geography.
"Most of the programs we use ... are state police programs to begin with," he said.
The only substantial transition was the need to take instruction for dealing with civil cases, duties he didn't have to perform as a state trooper.
While winning the Republican nomination gives Callahan a significant advantage, even if the write-in votes don't deliver him the Democratic nomination, he's not considering an agenda for after the election.
Callahan, who had positive words for Rosa's work as sheriff, said he doesn't foresee deviating from the work of his predecessor.
"Right now, we've got a great team of people," Callahan said. "I don't foresee any major changes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.