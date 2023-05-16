The slate is set for fall’s Mercer County commissioner race as two Republicans and two Democrats will vie for the three slots.
Republican candidates faced tough slugging among themselves as six candidates fought for two open spots.
Both of the county’s Republican commissioners — Chair Matt McConnell and Scott Boyd — opted not to seek re-election. McConnell is in his third term as commissioner, Boyd his second.
Ann Coleman scored the most votes with 5,104, with Bill Finley Jr. coming in second at 3,572.
The rest of the field was: Michael Fennell, 2,795; Mark Benedetto, 2,618; Roy Trey Wilt, 2,302 and Justin Pipp at 853.
Coleman, 51, of Hermitage, is an adjunct professor at Thiel College and has worked on legislative staffs. She serves on several committees and is the county’s representative on the America 250 Pennsylvania Committee, overseeing the state’s semiquincentennial in 2026.
“People talked to me about three things: Keep taxes low, the opioid crisis and creating opportunities that will keep our kids in the area,’’ Coleman said.
While the county’s upcoming property reassessment was a topic during the race, it wasn’t a hot topic on Tuesday. Mercer County officials are starting the process of reassessing property values throughout the county for the first time in more than 50 years.
“No one asked me about it at all today,’’ she said.
But she expected that to change once fall’s race draws near.
All of the commissioner candidates interviewed brought up the reassessment – and the opioid epidemic, which is a national and local problem.
Finley, 45, said he had similar conversations with voters. He has served two four-year terms on Mercer Council and serves as fire chief of East End Volunteer Fire Department in Mercer.
“I want to take care of the community and make it stronger, fight the opioid crisis and keep taxes low,’’ he said.
Finley said if elected he will keep a close eye on reassessment.
“I want to ensure it’s a fair process, that people get treated fairly and that they be treated fairly if they appeal,’’ he said.
Democrats had an uncontested commissioners race. Incumbent commissioner Timothy M. McGonigle scored 6,060 votes and newcomer James McLusky 3,338.
“If I get re-elected I want to help the other two commissioners,’’ McGonigle said. “I think the current commissioners worked very well together and a lot of projects we have are in the works.’’
McLusky also said he wanted to create a vibrant county if elected.
“And along with that we will fight the opioid epidemic,’’ he said. “It’s a big problem.’’
