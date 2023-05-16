Tuesday’s election went off — mostly — without a hitch with average turnout for a municipal primary.
Mercer County Election Director Thad Hall said a ballot scanning machine at a precinct in Sharon stopped working during the day, which forced election workers to scan ballots at the elections in Mercer.
Each of the county’s 90 precincts has an on-site scanner, which counts votes as voters feed their paper ballots into the device’s slot.
However, the election was otherwise trouble-free, and the county reported the tally of 4,064 mail-in ballots within minutes of the 8 p.m. poll closing. Tuesday marked the second consecutive election that Mercer County counted mail-in ballots on Election Day.
The county election turnout was 24.84 percent of all voters, in line with other municipal primary votes in recent years. Tuesday’s turnout was the second highest for municipal primaries since 2007, behind the 2021 primary’s 30.2%, when the county had two Common Pleas Court vacancies.
Broken down by party, turnout was almost dead even Democrats at 28.72% and Republicans at 28.61%. Non-partisan voters — who could not vote in most of the county and had only referendum questions only three townships — came in at 0.12%.
This was a day for primary elections, but there were issues that stood out.
Some voters, not all, talked about Mercer County’s upcoming property reassessment with a touch of gloom.
With a five-bedroom home in Grove City, Jeff Black said that’s going to drive up his taxes.
“I suspect I’ll get hammered,’’ Black said.
Sherri Marini, a Hermitage resident and a financial adviser, had the same forecast.
“It’s going to be very difficult to do an assessment in this county because we’re more rural,’’ Marini said. “I’ve had clients in Lawrence County say when they did a reassessment there (in the early 2000s) the results were awful.’’
More time needs to be spent in stopping the population loss in the county, she added.
Frederick Johnson of Hermitage was more relaxed about the reassessment – up to a point.
“As long as they don’t raise my taxes, I’m comfortable with it,’’ Johnson said.
