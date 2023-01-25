HERMITAGE – When filing to seek elected office, a post office box isn’t good enough, as far as Pennsylvania election laws are concerned.
“You live in a place,’’ Thad Hall, Mercer County elections director said during a tutorial in running for office Tuesday at the Hermitage municipal building.
With municipal elections on tap in 2023, there will be dozens of candidates for borough and city councils, township supervisors, school board directors, and county row offices.
Odd-year municipal elections attract citizen-politicians who might not know election law as well as those seeking full-time positions in state and federal offices.
Hall spoke to about 10 people interested in running for office on details of the state’s election laws. Candidates must fill out an election form detailing what community they live in.
There are hair-splitting details of election laws that get misinterpreted, Hall said.
For example, state law bars convicted felons from holding office. But it doesn’t bar felons from running for office.
“A felon can still be on a ballot,’’ Hall said.
Where the law has bite is if a felon wins an election.
“Somebody could challenge their seating in an office,’’ he said.
How much a candidate spends running a campaign can require additional forms. State law allows a candidate to spend up to $250 in a primary election and also the general election without requiring campaign finance statements to be filed.
Going one penny over $250 requires a finance statement – which must be notarized, Hall said.
“Democrat and Republican parties usually have their own notaries,’’ he added.
A good place to get additional information is the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website (www.dos.pa.gov) Hall said. It includes the state’s election regulations — for example, there is no limit on the amount of money an individual can contribute to a campaign. However, if the aggregate amount is over $100, the donation can’t be in cash.
Candidates must disclose who paid for their ads, including billboards and printed signs.
But it doesn’t include some small items candidates dole out such as pencils, pins, buttons and bumper stickers.
One piece of advice Hall gave for candidates running for local offices such as school directors and, borough and city councils, and township boards of supervisors — don’t run as a write-in candidate.
“You’re better off filling out the candidate forms with our office,’’ he said. “Write-ins are more time consuming and problematic.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.