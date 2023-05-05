SHARON — The community turned out in the hundreds Thursday evening for the Empty Bowls fundraiser — an event that supported the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County while raising awareness toward food insecurity.
Held in The Corinthian in Sharon, visitors were able to purchase a meal that included soup, bread and drinks, and receive a handcrafted bowl — which instead of containing soup, illustrated the struggle with food insecurity faced by some in the community.
Community Food Warehouse Executive Director Rebecca Page said she appreciated the support from the community in making the event possible, and the enthusiasm shown by both the visitors and volunteers.
“We’ve had a really successful turnout so far,” Page said Thursday evening. “It’s been great seeing everyone in the community come together to support us and our mission.”
Aside from the food donated by local restaurants and handcrafted bowls made and donated by local students and artisans, the event featured more than 150 gift baskets and auction items, as well as live entertainment.
Volunteers for the event, who performed roles such as serving soup, included local elected officials and members of the media, while the Sharon Tiger Techs robotics teams created a “CANstruction” display with canned food items to greet visitors as they entered The Corinthian.
About a half hour into the event, Page said the initial flow of visitors suggested the fundraiser would surpass previous events — an assertion that proved correct.
As of Friday afternoon, the event had raised about $43,203 and drew about 400 people, including volunteers, Community Food Warehouse Development Director Alexis Spence-Locke said.
That was a noticeable increase over the warehouse’s prior Empty Bowls fundraiser in 2021, which grossed $30,804.
“Our goal was $30,000, so we’ve certainly surpassed that,” Spence-Locke said.
Any funds raised will go toward helping warehouse officials purchase food, a need seems to be growing this year, Page said.
With SNAP benefits implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic coming to an end, Page said many in Mercer County are struggling to afford food, the cost of which is also increasing. Senior citizens, for example, may go from receiving $270 per month to less than $29.
Because of these factors, Page said food warehouse officials saw a 73 percent increase in food demand in the first quarter of 2023.
“We’re seeing that need through the 30 agencies we work with and the longer lines at our mobile distributions,” Page said.
According to the Community Food Warehouse’s information for 2022, the organization distributed 1,240,614 pounds of food, including 189,171 pounds of produce; provided 1,300 people with food weekly; served 19,911 people at hot meal sites; and served 27,109 households.
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County serves the community by providing food to agencies throughout the county, and also operates a backpack program, charitable milk program, MilitaryShare program, Harvest Helpings program, PA Senior Food Box program, and its own Mobile Pantry program.
