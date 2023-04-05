SHARON — Hunger, or food insecurity, isn’t something that goes away once a fundraiser is over — it affects families year-round.
That’s why, when visitors attend the upcoming Empty Bowls fundraiser in May, they will receive a simple meal of soup and bread, along with empty, handmade bowls to take home, said Alexis Spence-Locke, director of development at the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.
“It’s something to remind people that hunger persists in Mercer County,” Spence-Locke said.
This year’s event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. May 4, at The Corinthian, 47 Vine Ave., Sharon. Tickets are $25 and include soup, bread, beverage, and a handcrafted bowl — separate from the bowls used to serve the soup.
The Empty Bowls event had been held every other year at different locations over the years, including the food warehouse, The Corinthian, and the Hope Center for Arts and Technology, HopeCAT.
A positive community response to previous events promoted food warehouse officials to make Empty Bowls an annual fundraiser. This year will be the seventh event.
“Empty Bowls is the food bank’s biggest fundraiser,” said Rebecca Page, executive director of the food warehouse. “All funds raised remain local to Mercer County to feed our neighbors in need.”
The food warehouse’s only other annual fundraiser is the Race to End Hunger, which will enter its 14th year in 2023, Spence-Locke said.
“We were seeing an increase in the need across Mercer County, and it’s something that the people in the community loved,” Spence-Locke said.
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County provides food to more than 30 member agencies throughout the county, including faith-based food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and after-school programs.
In 2022, the food warehouse distributed 1.2 million pounds of food, according to a press release.
More recently, Spence-Locke said the food warehouse’s mobile pantries have been feeding about 200 people per destination, or about 600 people per month.
There are also about 1,025 people enrolled in the food warehouse’s veterans program, which includes veterans, those actively serving and their families, Spence-Locke said.
“I don’t know that food need ever goes down, but with people having to pay for prescriptions and the cost of food being so high, we could see the food need being higher than it was during the pandemic,” Spence-Locke said.
Local restaurants from throughout Mercer County are donating the soup, bread, drinks and bakery items for the event, in what Spence-Locke described as a “wonderful response” from the community.
The handmade bowls are donated by a variety of local sources, including potters from Studio 83, HopeCAT, Willow Creek Pottery, and local high schools.
Aside from the meals, Empty Bowls will also feature entertainment, including Greenville musician Dan Hogan, who sing from 6 to 8 p.m. Another entertainer is expected to perform from 4 to 6 p.m.
There will also be a silent auction, basket raffle, a cash bar and CANstruction, a display of donated canned-food items that will be arranged by the Sharon schools robotics team.
However, while she hoped people enjoyed the food and the entertainment, Spence-Locke said it was important that people came away from this year’s Empty Bowls event with a greater understanding of what it means to live with food insecurity.
“I want people to think about their neighbors, and those who they may not know need food assistance,” Spence-Locke said. “We’re blessed to have food on our tables, so we need to think about those around us.”
Officials hope to sell 500 tickets for this year’s event and to give away 500 handmade bowls.
FOR TICKETS and sponsorship opportunities, contact Patty Tucker at 724-981-0353 ext. 103 or ptucker@foodwarehouse.org. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://app.theauxilia.com/Event/empty_bowls_2023.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.