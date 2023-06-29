SHARON – A local Thursday evening event wasn’t a chip off the old block – it was the block.
First Presbyterian Church of Sharon hosted a block party featuring food, live music and kids activities.
As she used a circular wand to create a huge bubble, it was clear the event was a hit with Ava Willimgham, 10.
“It’s fun,’’ said Willingham, who lives nearby.
The event was held at a vacant lot at Fullerton Place and Fifth Avenue. It’s part of the church’s outreach program, said Deb Derrenbacher, a member of the church who helped organize the event.
“We placed flyers at peoples’ home for a couple blocks around the lot,’’ Derrenbacher said.
Around 100 neighbors and their relatives participated.
“This exceeded our expectations,’’ Derrenbacher said.
A traditional summer barbecue meal was served that included hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans and ice cream.
And a unique feature was an all-woman ukulele band called “Ukuladies Gone Wild.’’
Carl Schrepfer Jr., who lives in the neighborhood, enjoyed playing bean bag toss.
“It’s just good to be out and meet new people,’’ Schrepfer said.
This wasn’t about attracting new church members. Rather, with the church being located just several blocks away it was a natural fit.
“We want to meet our neighbors and just be friendly,’’ Derrenbacher said.
Also, the church “adopted’’ the lot as part of Sharon’s Lots to Love program. Coordinated by the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County and the City of Sharon, the program calls on groups, individuals and neighbors of abandoned empty lots to care for them or buy them outright.
The goal is to reduce blight in the city.
“We have volunteers who mow the grass here every week,’’ Derrenbacher said.
Her committee decided to take the extra step this year and host a block party for the neighborhood.
Una Green, a mom who has lived in the neighborhood all of her life, found comfort in the party.
“It’s good to see our kids outside enjoying themselves and talking with our friends,’’ Green said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.