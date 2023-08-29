HERMITAGE – Engineering work toward a new Shenango Valley Animal Shelter building will be getting underway this year.
At their meeting last Thursday, the animal shelter’s board of directors voted to authorize board President Duane Piccirilli to sign a contract with CW Engineering.
The company’s engineering services will create bid specifications for the site work where animal shelter officials plan to construct a new building, Piccirilli said.
The planned 5,040 square foot building — five times larger than the current animal shelter — will be located on 10.25 acres along Lynnwood Drive in Hermitage. The land was donated to the shelter by the Shenango Valley Community Foundation.
Animal shelter officials originally began a capital campaign to fundraise toward the new building shortly before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The planned building will offer more kennel space and entirely new features, such as a ventilation system, when compared to the animal shelter’s current building on Broadway Road in Hermitage.
Piccirilli, who also serves as president of the Hermitage Board of Commissioners, said CW Engineering officials have submitted a comprehensive proposal for design, permitting, bid preparation and assistance, and coordination with multiple regulatory agencies.
These agencies include the City of Hermitage, Mercer County Conservation District and Mercer County Regional Planning.
CW Engineering officials will also prepare the easement plan required for the portion of the access drive. Meanwhile, the shelter staff will work on the building’s interior design to meet the needs of the dogs and cats in the shelter’s care, Piccirilli said.
“The board is excited to get started on the completion of our dream,” Piccirilli said. “We are working hard to make it as cost effective as possible in these times of high material and construction costs.”
Board member Frank Connelly, who serves as the board’s building committee chair, said some boring work for testing had previously been done at the site.
Since then, officials have made some modifications to the planned building’s placement to make better use of the property.
“We just turned it a little bit,” Connelly said of the planned building.
This phase by CW Engineering will look at factors including the layout of the road coming onto the property and how to lead groundwater away from the building.
Connelly, who has prior experience with building projects from his time on Sharon City Council, said the board will seek an architect to develop some final building drawings around the end of this year.
After that, the board will seek bids for the building’s construction sometime around next June, Connelly said.
“The committee’s interested in moving ahead and getting something up,” Connelly said. “We’ve really had our hands tied with COVID.”
Board Vice President Ron Viglio agreed that the process has been slow so far, but that CW Engineering’s findings will lay the groundwork toward the new building.
Viglio said the board members were looking forward to eventually getting the new building underway.
“This is going to happen in different layers. The engineering work is going to tell us how to get the right grade and other factors for the shelter when we’re ready to get the land developed,” Viglio said.
Piccirilli said once the specifications are developed and all the permits and approvals are obtained, the board members can put the site work out to bid.
Later, CW Engineering and the board’s solicitor, Brett Stedman, can review the bids for completeness and responsiveness. The contract for this phase of the site work will then be awarded.
That contract will be funded by the remaining funds from a state grant previously secured by former state Rep. Mark Longietti and Sen. Michele Brooks for site preparation work, Piccirilli said.
Once the new building is eventually completed, it will be located near the Tails of Hope Inc., a nonprofit spay and neuter clinic at 2450 Hoezle Road, Hermitage.
“We are looking forward to being on the same campus with the staff of the Thomas O’Brien Animal Care Center,” Piccirilli said, referring to Tails of Hope. “We also want to thank Paul O’Brien for all his help with the donations of the land and his continued support.”Donations can be made to the SVAS Fund in care of the Community Foundation of Western PA & Eastern OH, 7 West State Street, Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146, (724) 981-5882.
Donations can also be made online to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter Fund at https://cfwpeo.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1852.
Questions about naming rights can be directed to SVAScapitalcampaign@gmail.com.
“We still have a way to go with fund raising, but we are on our way,” Piccirilli said.
