FARRELL – A little courting has paid off for Michael Anthony Forney.
Farrell has agreed to let Forney use council chambers in its municipal building to shoot a critical scene for his TV pilot show – “Why Me?’’ The chambers will be used for a court scene.
“This looks better than some actual courts I’ve seen,’’ Forney said.
Farrell council approved his request earlier this month after meeting conditions – such as having liability insurance to cover any filming mishaps in the city building.
Forney gave a brief overview of his plans at council’s Monday evening work session. He is CEO of Michael Anthony Productions.
“Thank you for approving this,’’ he said. “This is a very important scene. And this location is perfect.’’
Filming will be from roughly 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 27.
From 40 to 55 extras will be needed for the scene, Forney said, and that they would come from the community. Extras will be needed to fill the mock court gallery and play a judge, jurors, reporters and other characters.
When asked for details about the show, he didn’t want to give away too much. He said the show had a bad guy but no nudity or anything graphic.
“It has a positive ending,’’ Forney added.
Also, he plans on having a gathering in a couple weeks to interview extras. In a prior interview Forney said the show’s budget didn’t have funds to pay extras.
“But it is going people the chance to be in the show and for them to break into acting,’’ he said.
Last week he met with Ben Prescott, Farrell’s city manager, to review details.
“I was surprised and pleased when he first contacted me,’’ Prescott said of Forney last week. “We are looking at this as partnering with him to give the city good press.’’
“Why Me?’’ is a suspenseful mystery show he wrote involving a family and underground crime. He also is the show’s producer and director.
This isn’t his first local film shoot.
Last September Forney used Central Way, a downtown Sharon alley, for a scene.
A major advantage with the Farrell location is that it’s indoors, so weather shouldn’t be a factor.
This is a low-budget show that he’s been working on for just over two years. Filming was scheduled to be completed by now but the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted work.
And Forney’s company has other local connections. Michelle McMillan, his vice president, grew up in Farrell and graduated in 1993 from Farrell High School.
“It feels good for me to be able to give back to my hometown,’’ McMillan said.
Forney’s roots started in the Youngstown area as an artist and entertainer.
In 2016 he opened Michael Anthony’s Cafe and Galleria D’Arte in the former James E. Winner Jr. Arts and Culture Center on East State Street in downtown Sharon. Much of the ground floor is now home for Cycle Life Studio.
For two years, Forney hosted events, such as art shows and musical entertainment, at the center. He left to embark on filming projects as a freelance director.
And he’s branched out to form ForneyextremeTV – a streaming network, and is creating a studio ForneyextremeTVStudio.
Forney’s now hunting for a warehouse in the Shenango Valley, Youngstown or Columbus that can house his production operations.
“I must say I like the Shenango Valley,’’ he said. “It has the space that allows us to breathe.’’
Online: michaelanthonyforney.com
