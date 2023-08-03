SHARON — As a backhoe cleared trees nearby, Andrew Zuschlag sent a fishing line Thursday afternoon into the Shenango River from the Clark Street Bridge.
“A couple times a week,” the Sharon resident said when asked how often he fishes from the bridge. “I do OK once in a while. I catch one or two a night.”
Zuschlag, who had a fishing license pinned to the back of his baseball-style cap, said he fishes mostly for sport and doesn’t eat his catch, which is a good thing.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an order in 2016 telling people not to eat fish from the Shenango River below the Shenango River Dam, an order that covers the waterway in southwestern Mercer County, eastern Trumbull County and western Lawrence County, where it meets the Mahoning River to form the Beaver River.
But that may soon change.
The EPA plans to begin a cleanup at the Westinghouse Electric Superfund site, with hopes of cleaning up PCB contamination near the former transformer factory’s Clark Street outflow, which once dispensed wastewater into the Shenango River.
A crew — including the backhoe — from the Land Remediation contractor worked Thursday near the bridge. Aaron Mroz, a remedial project manager for the EPA, said work should be completed by late October or early November.
The EPA has had oversight of cleanup at the Westinghouse Electric Superfund site since 1990, but the contamination history goes back even further than that. The Westinghouse Electric plant in Sharon operated from 1922 to 1985, producing transformers — and, during World War II, torpedoes for the U.S. Navy.
Westinghouse used polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in its manufacturing process from 1936 and 1976. Mroz said Wednesday during a community update at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley that the factory, through leaks and spills, discharged PCBs into the river, contaminating water and soil near the plant’s Clark Street outfall.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists PCBs as a carcinogen, particularly when people consume contaminated fish.
Between February of 2000, when the EPA issued its cleanup order, and 2004, the EPA cleared more than 35,000 tons of soil from the site and completed action in 2006. Mroz said Wednesday that the EPA typically evaluates Superfund sites every five years after remediation action.
Results of the evaluation in 2015, released a year later, indicated elevated PCBs in fish caught near the Clark Street outfall. The EPA, along with Shenango River Watchers, posted signs along the Shenango River, warning people not to eat fish caught below Shenango River Lake Dam.
Mroz said an EPA investigation indicated that the continued contamination likely came from the former Westinghouse plant’s roof and storm sewer lines leading to the outfall, which led to additional contamination of soil and sediment.
In the latest project, the EPA will oversee restoration of storm sewer lines and removal of up to four feet of soil. Mroz said the agency is working with Woodard & Curran, a Pittsburgh-based environmental consulting firm, and Land Remediation — on the project.
Paramount Global, the successor company of Westinghouse, is covering remediation costs. Mroz said Paramount has been cooperative in the ongoing cleanup.
While the EPA will continue reviewing the effectiveness of this work every five years, the agency is hopeful that, eventually, the “Do Not Eat the Fish” signs can come down.
So is Brandi Baros, president of Shenango River Watchers, who attended the community update Wednesday with several of the group’s other members.
“I really appreciate that they’re being very transparent about this,” she said. “I look forward to the day when we can say it’s OK to eat the fish.”
