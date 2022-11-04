GREENVILLE — A local ambulance service is being taken over by an Erie-based company.
EmergyCare is hosting a news conference on Wednesday to share details about its plans to acquire Life Force Ambulance of Western PA Inc.
The conference is set for 10 a.m. at Life Force, 35 Sixth Ave., Hempfield Township.
Area residents can attend to learn how the acquisition will impact ambulance service in Life Force’s coverage area, which includes the northern part of Mercer County, said Karen L. Jakiel, director of community development with EmergyCare.
The emergency services crisis is ongoing, which is part of the reason that led to this decision.
“Unfortunately this is not a new issue,” she said.
Many emergency medical technicians and paramedics are letting their certifications expire, creating a significant staff shortage and more and more ambulance service providers are closing or merging with other companies, she said.
The conference will include comments from David Shilling, president and owner of Life Force; and David J. Basnak, president and executive director of EmergyCare.
EmergyCare does not yet have a significant presence in Mercer County, so folks will learn about what the company can bring to the area, Jakiel said.
An EmergyCare filing with Internal Revenue Service indicates that EmergyCare, with revenues of approximately $18.5 million in 2019, is the largest non-profit ambulance service in Pennsylvania.
EmergyCare already works with Superior Ambulance Service and Education Institute, Pine Township. The two agencies teamed up to offer a program for paramedics.
The goal is for EmergyCare to officially take over Life Force on Jan. 1.
Company leaders have already met with Life Force employees, who are invited to apply with EmergyCare, Jakiel said.
The news conference will end with a question-and-answer session.
