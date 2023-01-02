SHARON – Sharon resident Heriberto Muniz was relieved to be taking over a lot next to his Fourth Avenue home that had been empty for more than a decade, through the city’s Lots to Love program.
“It was just an eyesore,” Muniz said. “I just wanted to take it over, maintain it and try to make the neighborhood look a little better. This program helped me do that.”
The city announced a second round of deed transfers, along with plans for 2023 as the Lots to Love program continues to expand.
The program, started in 2020, is coordinated by the city and the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County. It consists of a three-pronged approach to revitalization of neighborhoods: lot adoption, lot sponsorship and lot transference.
Lots to Love Project Supervisor Christine Campbell of Community Action Partnership said they transferred 14 lots to 11 residents in December for a total of 28 in 2022. Plans are in the works to transfer 14 more lots in January.
Between 2021 and 2022, the city of Sharon demolished 231 scattered-site residential lots, Campbell said.
“The lots that were demolished have positively impacted an estimated 16,170 neighborhood residents,” Campbell said.
Other Sharon residents receiving side lots in December include Raymond Biro, Kerry Lapcevich, Louis Rodgers, Marlene Bellas, Shawn Starkey, James Scafede, George Colich, Beth Hosek, John Liscio and Wendalyn Hannah.
“Homeowners are very excited to have the lots transferred over to them and are excited to make improvements to the lots in the spring, which include adding fencing, trees and gardens,” Campbell said. “The program continues to grow as more people continue to hear about the program and are interested in the lots next to them.”
The lots received through this program cost $500.
City Manager Bob Fiscus said they are seeing proof of concept with the Lots to Love program – “which not only keeps side lots from remaining blighted, but gets them back on the city’s tax rolls,” Fiscus said.
In addition to the lot transference, 13 properties have been adopted in a partnership with a variety of organizations:
• Studio 83 created a Sculpture Garden on Meek Street, with plans to add more flowerbeds and art in the new year.
• Oakland Avenue Methodist Church adopted three nearby lots where they have installed raised garden beds, with plans to add more in 2023.
• Community Food Warehouse cultivated a community garden on Fourth Avenue and added a painted pallet fence, painted rocks and interactive design for kids as well as the garden beds. They have an opportunity to expand into a nearby lot as the community garden grows.
• Covenant Presbyterian Church adopted two nearby lots which are used for monthly meetings and church cookouts.
• Campbell said Sharon resident Angie Hall adopted a lot on Fifth Avenue and plans to create a memorial for her late son, Troy, who was shot and killed in June 2016 and left in a Sharon alley.
Campbell said the adopted lots have had about 50 volunteers working a total of 230 hours to maintain the lots.
Plans for 2023 include a city gateway Serenity Garden project on West State Street along with another community garden on Lafayette Avenue. Through funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Grant from the state Housing Finance Agency, they bought picnic tables, benches, a shed and fence for the properties, Campbell said.
The Serenity Garden will include birdfeeders, a birdbath, and a miniature free library along with a grassy area for yoga and other outdoor activities. The community garden will have raised beds, a compost bin, rain barrels and gardening supplies. Plans for a garden opening ceremony in the spring will include a map of all the adopted lots for visitors along with a seed giveaway.
With the growth of the program, the city hired Shana Puhac in the fall as a field associate through PHARE funds. Puhac helps with maintaining the lots, reaching out to new adopters for projects, securing NAP funding, and more.
Puhac, who has lived in the city since she was a child, expressed excitement about being able to beautify the city in this role.
“One of the main reasons that I wanted to get into this line of work is to be able to help revitalize the city for its residents, especially for the children, as they are our future,” said Puhac, who referenced her young daughter.
Collaborative project funders include First National Bank, Buhl Regional Health Foundation, UPMC Health Plan, the Walmart Foundation, and the Pennsylvania Housing Authority.
“Lots to Love is a community initiative that speaks to what we at Community Action Partnership of Mercer County do best — partnering to get things done for the families and communities we serve,” said Wilma Torres, CEO of CAPMC.
Fiscus agreed.
“This partnership with Community Action is helping the city solve a community challenge collaboratively which in turn reinforces the end results,” he said.
