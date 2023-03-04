FARRELL — As Dr. George Garrow read “Green Eggs and Ham,” he employed gimmicks — from changing his voice to asking, “Say it with me: ‘I will not eat green eggs and ham’” — to keep the attention of his young audience.
The children seemed to enjoy Garrow’s enthusiasm, as they often chimed in throughout the story — including a young child who excitedly said “I would!” when Sam-I-Am asked, “Would you eat them in a house?”
Garrow’s visit Friday morning was one of a few activities at the Zion Education Center in Farrell, which helped kick off Read Across Mercer County.
The week-long initiative, organized by the United Way of Mercer County, celebrates the important programs nurturing a love of reading and making a difference in the lives of children in Mercer County, according to a press release.
At Zion, Garrow, the CEO of Primary Health Network, read the children “Green Eggs and Ham,” while some children even had a chance to make their own green eggs, hash browns and ham as part of the center’s Zion Kitchen Academy, said Temarah Harrison, Zion’s Child and Adult Care Food Program coordinator and member of United Way’s board of directors.
However, the importance of reading at Zion isn’t relegated to just Friday’s activities or Read Across Mercer County, since the children are read to daily, sometimes up to three or more times a day.
The children also occasionally pick books to read to their instructors.
“If we can start building that passion for reading early on, then that’s something that will benefit the kids their whole lives,” Harrison said.
Bill Lucas, executive vice president of Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, added that reading with children at a young age, whether with teachers or with their families at home, can help children develop literacy.
Along with activities at Zion Education Center, Read Across Mercer County includes other volunteers reading during the READ afterschool programs offered through United Way of Mercer County and local elementary schools, the release states.
Harrison said the volunteers were “absolutely on-board” when presented with the Read Across Mercer County program.
“We’ve had him come read to the kids here before. He’s always done a good job,” Harrison said of Garrow.
One of those volunteers, former state representative and Hermitage Director of Business and Community Development Mark Longietti, will read on Wednesday during the READ Program at Artman Elementary School.
“Creating opportunities for volunteers to share the love of books with children encourages them to read and achieve”, said Lauren Chaney, who co-chaired the event with Harrison, in the release.
Read Across Mercer County also highlights the vital early education programs that donations to United Way of Mercer County support. This includes the Imagination Library book-giving program for the youngest learners to afterschool programs to children’s programs at local libraries, the release states.
“United Way of Mercer County is pleased to highlight the important work offered through quality programs and partner agencies to ensure the children of Mercer County develop a love of reading and skills they need to succeed in school,” United Way of Mercer County Director Carla Regginello said in the release.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
