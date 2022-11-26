Retailers credit heavier marketing for boosting attendance on Small Business Saturday in downtown Sharon.
Temperatures in the mid-50s also was a welcome bonus.
More than half of the shoppers were new to attending the event, Sherris Moreira, Sharon’s director of downtown development, said. She also credited the business owners.
“I feel businesses are stepping up to themselves,’’ Moreira said.
A new feature this year was adding a pop-up artisan-market in the former Army-Navy store at East State Street and Shenango Avenue.
“This is an empty space we’re trying to fill,’’ she said.
And it gives new small businesses a chance to showcase their products, she added.
One of them was A Bite to Go Grazing Boxes owned by Darlene Cheney of West Middlesex. The food, which can include vegetables, meats, cheese, chocolate candy and crackers, is placed on decorative wooden boards, small boxes or in paper cones.
“We can customize for any food you want or events, like a Christmas party,’’ Cheney said.
Samantha Grbinick, a resident artist at nearby Studio 83, created ceramic snails that was a hot seller at the Sharon pottery and art store.
“I give each snail its own personality,’’ Grbinick said.
Hundreds flocked to the entertainment before the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree across from The Winner and the fireworks show that followed.
This year lots of retailers are feeling the pinch. Last year the American economy was flush with federal COVID-19 funds for people to spend at their discretion.
But now that money is gone and has been replaced by skyrocketing inflation – the worst sine 1981. In particular, households are getting socked with higher food and gasoline costs.
“We’re off 50 percent in sales,’’ Kathy Leonard, owner of Kathy’s Creation’s downtown Greenville store said Saturday. “We’ve had friends apologize and say they can’t buy as much this year.’’
But the situation isn’t dire. The sales drop is based on last year’s record-setting numbers. Further, gains in the store’s vital online sales are helping.
“We’re ok,’’ Leonard said. “It is what it is.’’
Just down the block in Greenville, Casey Shilling, owner of the recreational outdoor supplier Carried Away Outfitters, said his sales also have taken a major hit.
“I knew our sales would be down, and that’s why I ordered less,’’ Shilling said. “But I didn’t think it would be this bad.’’
Greenville will be hosting its downtown shopping event on Saturday culminating with its traditional Light Up Christmas Parade.
While money may not be flowing as well this year, there are tangible signs the Christmas spirit remains.
A food vendor at Sharon’s Saturday celebrations said they wanted to donate leftovers to a local charity.
“We called the organization and they told us they couldn’t accept it,’’ the vendor said. “They received so many food donations for Thanksgiving they didn’t have anywhere to put our food.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.