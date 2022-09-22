SHARON – Webb Winery is one of eight businesses awarded grants in the latest round with American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city of Sharon, money that will support existing businesses and attract new ones to open in the city.
Webb Winery will use $70,000 awarded by the city to expand its business into the former Billy’s Black and Gold bar and restaurant at 514 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. The location will provide more space for wine production and storage as well as a wine testing lab and offices.
The winery will continue operating an existing retail location that it recently moved into at 3180 E. State St. in Hermitage.
“We’re thrilled with this opportunity and are so excited to be partnering with JCL Development and the city of Sharon to bring an additional Webb Winery location to Sharon,” said Carlee Webb, who co-owns the winery with her husband, Kevin.
JCL Development – run by Jim Landino – owns both the former LuLu’s and Billy’s Black and Gold properties.
Webb said it should be fully operational by the summer of 2023 with retail, tasting and event space to follow. There will be an opportunity for tours to see production and wine processing.
Seven other businesses will share in the latest round of funding – a total of $775,726.
“With this third round, we are funding 11 projects to continue moving city revitalization forward,” said Bob Fiscus, Sharon city manager. “We are really focused on dynamic choices in our grant decisions to help build up our business community with the ARPA funds.”
Projects include a riverfront entertainment complex at Quaker Steak and Lube, a co-op kitchen incubator, a new book and gift shop downtown, and Sharon skyline facade projects.
Another is a business from in Meadvillethat has chosen downtown Sharon as its second location.
Julian’s Bar and Grill will open in the former Lulu Beans Cafe space at 234 E. State Str. in part with a $100,000 grant from the city.
Owner D.J. York plans to offer a large gourmet burger menu along with keto, paleo, vegetarian and vegan options.
“We are community-minded and driven and without our community, we would never have had the success we have had,” York said. “Julian’s has been looking to expand and when approached by the city with their plans to revitalize and rebuild the area, we knew this was right up our alley.”
Quaker Steak and Lube’s project to create a riverfront entertainment complex on the former Tully’s restaurant site – to which the city will contribute $207,500 – has the potential of adding up to 40 jobs, said Russell Berner, vice president of restaurant operations for JDK Management, which owns the Lube at 101 Chestnut Ave.
“Being a prominent, legacy business with strong roots directly established in Sharon and operating for almost 50 years, we believe we will continue to contribute immeasurably,” Berner said.
The business intends to rebuild, replace, and enhance the premises to provide multipurpose venue spaces that will also benefit the entire city. The site is just east of the Lube,
Two other new businesses will set up shop in Sharon with pandemic funding. The Wandering Soul: Books, Gifts & Furniture, 142 E. State St., will get a $20,000 grant, and Stylishly You Salon & Boutique, 19 N. Water Ave., is getting a $12,500 grant.
The book, gift and furniture store plans include book clubs, art classes and a wide variety of workshops and author events. The storefront previously housed Never Enough Yarn.
Funds awarded to the salon and boutique will be used to support area designers and entrepreneurs with their apparel and accessories created locally and regionally, along with providing barbering, cosmetology and aesthetic services.
The city also awarded ARPA funds for business expansions to Laurel Technical Institute, 200 Sterling Ave., for $45,000; Lisac Properties, 200 W. Silver St., and 142-156 E. State St., for $24,226.
Laurel Technical Institute will create a cooperative kitchen incubator at the Sharon campus. The project includes a rentable commercial kitchen, walk-in coolers and restaurant space for the culinary school and the public. The funds will also help it to expand its culinary program.
Lisac Properties will improve the second floor of 142-156 E. State St. to add two apartments, updated signage and make facade improvements to Warehouse Sales, 200 W. Silver St.. Evolve will use their award to finish projects, add equipment to expand offerings, and hire additional staff.
Facade improvements will also be made to three existing downtown businesses: Gilbert’s Risk Solutions, 30 E. State St., awarded $100,000; The Winner Inc., 32 W. State St., awarded $100,000; and Thyme in Your Kitchen, 79 E. State St., Sharon, awarded $87,500.
Molly Bundrant, Sharon City Council president, was excited about the revitalization projects.
“The impact of these projects will be felt throughout our entire community and will help push forward revitalization,” Bundrant said. “We’re just so grateful we received these funds to help Sharon grow. Projects like these will help improve our city.”
Sharon received a total of $14,724,592 through the federal pandemic-related American Rescue Fund Act. Much of it has been used for grants to help businesses get through the pandemic and to attract new businesses and help existing ones grow.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
