FARRELL — Once home for the Kollar family, the house at 713 Fruit Ave. will help serve a new generation of local families — one of three programs recently unveiled at the Zion Education Center.
Local officials gathered for a celebration Monday afternoon during an outdoors ceremony outside the house, just across the street from the Zion Education Center.
Now known as the Hadden House, named after the late Farrell community leaders W.G. Hadden and his wife Hazel Hadden, center CEO Dr. April Torrence said the house will be the home of the Children and Youth Empowerment Center.
Families will be able to receive services, including counseling or therapy, in a private, warm and family-oriented setting inside the house. The need for these services has “definitely grown” since the COVID-19 pandemic, Torrence said.
“A lot of these kids who were babies during COVID-19 never got to grow up and socialize with other kids the way they normally would have,” Torrence said.
Dianne Newby, an AmeriCorps Pennsylvania member, will serve as a family resources specialist at the house, which includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, bathrooms, a children’s room and an office.
Among those present for the ceremony were Dr. James Kollar and his son Jeff Kollar, who both expressed happiness for the home’s new purpose.
James — who Torrence said was also her family’s dentist — said he grew up in the home, but the family wasn’t sure what to do with the property after James’ father died in 1962 and his mother died in 1992.
James said the family wasn’t comfortable with selling the house and even considered leveling it, but Torrence said she eventually learned about the house after she saw some of the family members discussing the property on Facebook.
“For years you could look across the street and look at the house, and there were broken windows, there was graffiti,” Torrence said. “I wanted to see it used for something instead of seeing blight.”
Jeff said the planned purpose for the home was “near and dear” to his family’s heart, and James said the family decided to donate the property to both help the cause of education and help motivate toddlers early in life.
“Family is wealth, and if you have family, then you’re very wealthy,” James said.
Zion also celebrated the soon-to-be opened “Nali Kali,” or “Joyful Learning” center — a shipping container that was repainted in bright colors, with some work still ongoing. When complete, the container will serve as an outdoor classroom specializing in literacy, software and Blue-Bot technology.
Torrence credited David Trombitas, a local Farrell businessman and former classmate of Torrence’s, with helping to secure the container. Chelsi Technologies of Columbus, Ohio, were handling the renovation work including rust proofing.
The third program was the Kinder-Garden Greenhouse, which Torrence said placed special emphasis on “kindness,” instead of “kindergarten,” will serve two purposes for the center.
This would include working with local farmers and greenhouse specialists to provide Zion with “innovative approaches to grow and sustain our harvest using agricultural technology for year-long outcomes,” according to a press release.
However, students who show kindness toward others in the classroom will be rewarded by being allowed to work and learn in the greenhouse, providing both a hands-on opportunity to learn outdoors while encouraging good behavior, Torrence said.
“It’s about social and emotional learning,” she said.
Funding and in-kind donations for the three additions to Zion Education Center include Jeff Kollar, Keystone Smiles AmeriCorps House of Trades, Laurel Technical Institute, PNC Bank, PA Farms to School USDA Program, Mercer County Behavioral Health, The Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH, and the Buhl Regional Health Foundation, the release states.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.