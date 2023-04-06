LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Keystone Safari animal park is kicking off its season and the holiday weekend with a different kind of Easter egg hunt.
"This is an idea that I've had for a couple years now," owner Adam Guiher said of his plans to have a helicopter drop 2,500 plastic eggs.
The egg drop is free and is set for 3 p.m. today and Saturday at the park, 2284 Mercer Butler Pike, Liberty Township, and the forecast looks good.
Guiher has been trying to be creative with events held on opening day and throughout the year. He is aware of similar egg drops elsewhere but he believes this will be the first time that this kind of thing takes place in Mercer County.
A pilot with Spiker Helicopters, which operates out the Zelienople Municipal Airport in Beaver County, has already picked up the eggs, which are filled with candy and toys.
Since announcing the event on Wednesday, there have been quite a few jokes about the infamous Thanksgiving turkey drop scene "WKRP in Cincinnati," Guiher said.
The comment refers to a 1978 episode of the sitcom where Arthur Carlson — station manager of the titular radio station played by actor Gordon Jump — drops live turkeys out of a helicopter over a shopping center for a Thanksgiving promotion. It results in disaster, with the turkeys plummeting to earth, "like sacks of wet cement," as described by one character.
Carlson punctuates the mishap, and the episode with the immortal words, "As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly."
A repeated sitcom style disaster Saturday is unlikely.
The eggs will be dropped 30 to 40 feet off the ground on the northern lawn of the animal park adjacent to the main parking lot, and kids might be grouped by age, depending on how many show up.
The pilot has performed similar egg drops and Keystone Safari is prepared for the event, Guiher said.
There will be safety precautions — the eggs will be taped shut, and no one will be allowed on the field until the eggs are on the ground and the helicopter has cleared.
The field is muddy due to recent rains, but Guiher said the egg hunting area drains well and will be roped off.
Families can also check out the park itself, as today is the year's official opening day.
New this year are anteaters and penguins, and there are a few things, like a safari ride, in the works.
"That's all I'll say at this point," Guiher said of the new attraction.
The park, which has walk-through and drive-through areas, opened in 2018 and features a zipline course, opportunities to feed animals, Christmas light display, trick or treating and more.
There are more than 300 animals including bears, lemurs, giraffes, pigs, camels, lions, hyenas, birds and alpacas.
Guiher is excited for this weekend and will be there with his three kids, right in the middle of everything.
"I have a feeling it's gonna be a positive thing," he said.
Keystone Safari is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday in April, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting May 1.
For more information, visit the park's social media pages or keystonesafari.com or call 724-748-6777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.