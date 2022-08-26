STONEBORO — The kids are going back to school and summer is winding down, which means it’s almost time for the Great Stoneboro Fair.
“I like to see the end result to make everybody happy,” said Shirley McIntire, fair board president.
The fair is set for Aug. 31 through Sept. 5 — “Always on Labor Day” — at the fairgrounds, 2382 Mercer Road, Stoneboro.
McIntire, who has been part of the fair board since 2008, said it’s rewarding to see so many folks enjoying the organizers’ hard work and efforts, especially since most of the people running the event are volunteers.
And they do need more volunteers for the 154th fair, which features food, vendors, rides, games, animals, exhibits, music, harness racing, demolition derby, fireworks and more.
There are still some spots open for vendors. Those interested in helping out or becoming a vendor can call the fair office at 724-376-2852.
New this year: Penn Valley Shows is the fair’s new ride contractor; the Victoria Circus will perform; and a special guest will be visiting.
Marla Calico, president and chief executive officer of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions will come to the fairgrounds Sept. 4.
“It’s an honor beyond. This is rare,” McIntire said of the selection.
Calico will tour the fairgrounds and see the fair board hand out its “Friend of the Year” award.
Admission to the fair is free on Aug. 31, which is also entry day.
Daily admission tickets for the rest of the fair can be purchased for $10 in advance through Aug. 31 at the fairgrounds or Mercer County State Bank.
Tickets are $13 at the gate, a $1 increase from 2021. The extra funds are needed to help organizers cover expenses, but the fee covers rides, parking, entertainment, grandstand, demonstrations and more.
Volunteers will direct traffic in the parking areas. A golf cart shuttle service will be available to take senior citizens between the parking lot to the fair.
Between 26,000 and 28,000 people attended in 2021. McIntyre said fair-goers really missed the event in 2020, when it was canceled because of COVID.
During the pandemic-enforced layoff, the fairgrounds played host to a drive-through fair food extravaganza on Labor Day weekend. The fair returned last year in all its glory.
McIntyre said the fair is an anticipated tradition.
“And that’s the way it is for a lot of people,” she said.
For more information and the complete schedule, visit www.stoneborofair.info or “The Great Stoneboro Fair” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.