HERMITAGE — Princess Ochweri’s loved ones had no doubt that she would meet and exceed the goals she set for herself.
“She shows there’s no limit to how far you can go,” said her mother, Dr. Linet Campbell.
Princess, 17, of Hermitage, is excited about what’s next — studying biology with a pre-med track at Stanford University in California.
“I was just so happy, and I screamed,” she said of when she received notification of early acceptance on Dec. 16.
She credits her faith, family, friends, classmates, teachers and God with helping her get this far, and she already has quite a few accomplishments under her belt.
Princess is valedictorian of Kennedy Catholic High School’s class of 2023, making her the school’s first-ever Black valedictorian.
Her commencement speech was easy to write, encouraging her peers to continue to follow their dreams even when things get tough.
During her time at Kennedy, Princess was student council president; prom queen; a member of the Action, Art and Spanish clubs; part of the National Honor Society; captain of the volleyball, softball and track teams and dance line, and more.
She’s also a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, and was awarded multiple academic honors plus scholarships from Stanford and local organizations.
“Princess is a darling to the community,” Campbell said.
And Princess has her sights set on becoming a doctor like her mother, who practices obstetrics and gynecology.
“She’s always supported me and believed in me,” Princess said, adding that her mother has set a good example.
Princess isn’t sure yet what kind of specialty she’s interested in, but she’s already had experience trying different rotations — she spent two weeks in Vietnam in 2022 as part of the FutureDocs Abroad program.
“It makes me very proud,” Campbell said, joined by her mother, Martha Odhiambo, who traveled from Kenya to see Princess graduate, and Joyce Williams, a close family friend who is like a grandmother to Princess.
They are all excited to celebrate Princess; that includes her father Tony Campbell and three younger sisters, Precious, Patience and Paris.
Her sisters look up to her, and Precious also wants to attend Stanford. Princess decided freshman year that Stanford was the school for her, citing its values, diversity and mission to push the students to try new things.
Princess’ family said they will miss her when she heads to the West Coast, but they know she will thrive because she’s a good leader, independent, determined, respectful, bubbly and a good Christian.
She’s visited the campus and hopes to join student government and Stanford’s STEM club for women, as she wants to be part of empowering other women.
Princess said she might settle down in New York someday; she lived there for part of her childhood.
In the meantime, she’ll enjoy a family vacation to the Bahamas this summer, then she’ll head to Stanford in August to join the Leland Scholars Program, which supports freshmen with seminars, advising and events throughout the year.
“I wish her all of the success,” Williams said.
Stanford has already opened doors for Princess, who is passionate and always ready to take things to the next level.
“You’ve made me feel like walking on water like Jesus,” Campbell said of how happy she is for her daughter.
NOTE: The Herald is republishing this article because a headline in Monday's issue identified Princess Ochweri as a graduate of the wrong high school. The Herald apologizes for the error.
