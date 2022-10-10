AccuWeather’s forecast for Northwestern Pennsylvania’s fall foliage colors: Vibrant.
That’s the same forecast given by Peggy Mazyck’s for the area to cash in on autumn tourism.
“The color of our trees is going to be more robust this year,’’ Mazyck, president and CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA, the county’s tourism agency, said. “And that’s something people are willing to drive to see.’’
There’s real science backing up the zesty leaves forecasts. The upper Great Lakes region got enough rain over the summer to create colorful leaves, AccuWeather’s lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said on the company’s website.
And the fall weather forecast for the region adds another boost – dry skies.
“Perfect conditions to set up the vivid yellow, reds and oranges associated with fall are cool air and ample summer moisture, followed by cooler, drier falls,’’ Pastelok said.
And the hope is local businesses will cash on tourism.
“We like to promote we have beautiful fall foliage,’’ Mazyck said. “And the climate this year is just right.
And other AccuWeather forecast is the leaves will really kick into bountiful colors this weekend.
One local hotel has booked a bus tour that will be scouring Mercer and Lawrence counties, she added.
Dennis James, owner of DJ’s Greenhouse and Gardens said people should look at plants and shrubs along the way.
“There’s all kinds of plants and shrubs that really burst into color this time of year,’’ James said.
The tourism agency is promoting these tour drives:
• Fall Foliage Tour 1: Route 208 corridor, New Wilmington to Grove City
Explore New Wilmington, Volant and the scenic countryside. Amish homes and shops selling baked goods, handmade crafts and items can be found along with traditional stores. Head to Grove City for Wendell August Forge and Grove City Premium Outlets, Keystone Safari and Fair Haven Farms.
• Fall Foliage Tour 2: Routes 19 and 258, Mercer to Clark
Start with one two renowned restaurants, Rachel’s Roadhouse and Iron Bridge Inn. Head to Mercer, which has shops around the courthouse and see Coolspring Corn Maze and Farm Market. Travel the back roads along the Shenango River to Clark, home of Tara – A Country Inn. cross the causeway bridge over the Shenango River Lake on Route 18 north and turn right onto East Lake Road with great fall foliage and DJ’s Greenhouse and Gardens.
• Fall Foliage Tour 3: Sandy Lake to Jamestown
Enjoy a 12-mile hiking and biking trail, water activities and beautiful fall vistas at Maurice K. Goddard State Park and Lake Wilhelm. Take the back roads to Jamestown, home of Pymatuning State Park. Carried Away Outfitters and Pymatuning Rentals and Information Center provide kayak and canoe rentals for a water adventure on Pymatuning Lake and the Shenango River Water Trail.
• Fall Foliage Tour 4: Downtown Sharon to Greenville
Drive along the Shenango River Lake from Route 846 just outside Sharon to Route 18 in Greenville. In Greenville, take time to enjoy the views at Riverside Park and the Shenango River Hiking/Biking Trail. Downtown Sharon is a walkable area on the shores of the Shenango River with numerous shops and dining, family and friends will enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.