My paternal grandmother, the late Mary Puhak, used to joke that I should write a story about my mother, Jan Puhak, because she does so much for others.
While I have written columns about my family over the years, this Mother’s Day seemed like the perfect opportunity to properly share my mother with the world.
The former Janet Piciacchio grew up in Farrell, one of four children born to Isadore and Irene Piciacchio.
She and my father Bill married in 1976 and worked on a fixer-upper on Second Avenue in Sharon, which was my childhood home for many years.
They had help from their parents, including my paternal grandfather, the late John Puhak.
I mention this because my parents paid it forward and helped my siblings and I with our own homes.
My mom graduated from Sharon Regional’s nursing school and worked for Dr. Holt and Dr. Piston.
When she retired, she had been working as a postmistress at several post offices in Mercer County.
Those are just two of the hats she wore while she and my dad raised four kids: myself, Jessica, Lisa and Joshua.
She’s also been a Girl Scout leader, PTO president, baker, high school and family reunion coordinator, wedding planner, road tripper, advice giver, cheerleader, Welcome Wagon volunteer, cookie expert and seamstress (David’s Bridal tried to recruit her while I was trying on wedding gowns).
But perhaps her two most important roles in recent years have been becoming a grandmother to three boys and three girls and serving as caregiver and legal guardian for her younger sister, Celeste Piciacchio.
Watching my parents become grandparents is one of the most amazing things I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing.
Along with my husband, Steve, my mom was by my side in the delivery room, proving that you’re never too old to need your mother to take care of you.
My son Gavin is now 7, and I will never stop asking my mom for parenting advice.
That includes my bonus mom: my mother-in-law Cheryl Pryts. Those two ladies could run the world, and they know what it’s like to be working moms.
I often wonder how my parents managed certain things with four kids, like hours spent in doctors’ waiting rooms or scouring the entire outlet mall for a pair of shoes for your kid’s skinny feet.
And it’s true: grandparents really do spoil your kids, but that’s OK.
Gavin has had a front row seat to my mom’s baking adventures, the latest of which is hundreds of cookies she’s been making for a family wedding this weekend.
Her busy kitchen includes a sign that says “My favorite people call me ‘Bobo,’ surrounded by photos of the grandkids: Gavin, Cohen, Leo, Sutton, Mia and Sloane.
A nod to our Slovak roots, she was trying to get the grandkids to call her “Bubba,” but it was “Bobo” that stuck.
And she jumps at the chance to babysit, just like her mother did for us four Puhak kids.
She continues to show me what it means to be a good mom, and I’d like to think I’m doing all right because she has set such a great example.
She is one of the most selfless people I have ever met, which has been especially evident in her care of Aunt Celeste.
Celeste, who has intellectual disabilities, moved in with my parents in 2009 after my grandmother passed away.
It was quite the adjustment for everyone, and my parents continue to be in charge of her finances, healthcare and social services.
That situation has entered a new phase that has been challenging, as Aunt Celeste has recently settled into her new group home.
It took a lot of work on my mom’s part to make those arrangements, and we were all worried about how Aunt Celeste would adapt.
I’m happy to report that she is thrilled with her new place, and she still has her bedroom at my parents’ home for visits.
These plans fell into place because my mom is such a strong advocate for her sister and only wants what’s best for her.
They had fun decorating her new room: hanging up posters of the Backstreet Boys and her autographed photo of Erik Estrada and dedicating two dresser drawers to Aunt Celeste’s colorful bead collection.
And because my parents have spent so much time advocating for her and trying to access resources, they realized other families could benefit from what they’ve learned.
In 2019, we started Aiding with Aging, a support group for families who care for adults with intellectual disabilities.
The group was on hiatus because of the pandemic, but we are ready to start meeting again and will gather at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage.
And let’s give a shoutout to the folks at Bethel Life for their continued support of individuals with disabilities. Denise Bell of Bethel Life is just one of the many amazing mothers I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing over the years.
So here’s to all the moms and mother figures out there, especially the best Bobo ever!
MONICA PRYTS is a staff writer for Allied News in Grove City and The Herald in Sharon. She has been with the newspaper since 2004. She lives in Sharpsville with her husband, Stephen, and their son, Gavin. She can be reached at mpryts@alliednews.com
