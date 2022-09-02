STONEBORO – Kiss and Tell doesn’t sound like the name of a discreet girl.
Then again, this two-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat doesn’t get out much.
She was one of the dwarf milking goats at Caprigem farm’s exhibits at The Great Stoneboro Fair. The Polk farm is owned by Jodi Walker and her sister Amber.
These dwarf goats only grow to around 65 pounds compared to 125 pounds for regular dairy goats. But small can have its advantages.
These goats produce mill with butterfat running between 6 to 10 percent compared to 3 to 4 percent for a cow, Jodi Walker said.
“Gallon for gallon they have the highest cheese yield than any other dairy goat,’’ she said. “It’s because their milk has higher protein and butterfat than any other goat.’’
But Walker doesn’t sell milk. Instead she produces goat milk soap.
“It’s difficult in Pennsylvania to sell raw goat milk because of the regulations,’’ she said.
These dwarf goats are a little nervous and are always moving, twitching and watching what’s going on outside their pen.
“And they’re constantly licking and will taste almost anything,’’ Walker said.
Horsing around
Among the animal exhibits, visitors seemed to flock more to the smaller animals such as Pilot, a miniature horse and Crackerjack, a miniature donkey owned by Coty Gander, Jefferson Township. Gander is a regular at the fair.
“I’ve been coming here for 27 years,’’ he said.
Miniature horses at his farm work for their keep.
“They’re great protectors,’’ Gander said. “They chase dogs away.’’
The fair runs through Monday with popular events on Saturday including a demolition derby set for 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday the band Pine Valley Boys will play 6 to 8 p.m. with a demolition derby at 7 p.m.
Sunday features a truck and tractor pull at 5 p.m. But there are loads of entertainment and events throughout the extended weekend so check the fair’s website for details.
Rising from the ashes
For those in the agriculture business sometimes just being able to participate is a reward.
Kim King, who runs Be-Be-Kim Farm near New Vernon, is among them. Five years ago King lost 14 cows in a barn fire. She now rents her land out for crops.
King exhibits cows but doesn’t enter any competitions. Talking with friends and interacting with her peers is her joy.
“It’s fun for me to be here,’’ she said.
