FARRELL – Farrell City Manager Ben Prescott said he knows that garbage-collection prices are a painful adjustment for the community, but there isn’t much local officials can do about it.
“Both Farrell and Sharon didn’t have enough time to adequately prepare our citizens for this change,” Prescott said. “The bids were reviewed and released to the municipalities in December, and that only left us with the month of January for (Farrell and Sharon) councils to make a decision.”
Prescott said he informed the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, which sought bids for the contract for Farrell and Sharon, in June. Tri-County Industries of Grove City, was the only vendor to bid for the service.
The city of Farrell’s garbage rates rose 153% starting Feb. 1 through Aug. 31, 2026, and Sharon’s increased 124% for the same time period.
Customers with a garbage tote will see their quarterly rates rise to $129 from $51 in Farrell and $129 from 57.50 in Sharon.
Prescott and Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus were able to negotiate with Tri-County, which lowered the one-bag-per-week rate to $66 per quarter, allowing residents to put out one bag per week. Residents will be provided with a sticker to put on the bags.
The cost last year for one bag per week would have increased from $32.50 to $143 per quarter under the new contract.
Prescott worries that with the new contract, people will choose not to pay their bills and will dump garbage throughout the city.
“When we have an unlimited contract, there are people that will take us to task on unlimited contract,” Prescott said.
Prescott said the previous contract with the Pine Township-based Tri-County dates back to 2018. It was a three-year, fixed contract with two one-year extensions, which gave Farrell and Sharon five years of stabilized pricing.
“In this contract, the justification for the bid increase was cost of drivers, cost of fuel, cost of equipment and getting rid of the tonnage of garbage,” Prescott said.
Prescott said Tri-County is not price-gouging.
“People need to go back and think about what has happened to their gas prices, their electric prices, to their water and taxes at all levels,” Prescott said. “Tri-County did maintain the previous price structure for five years without an increase when other utilities did not.”
But that does not make the rise any less painful for the community.
“It does not take away from the fact that we know that it’s a painful adjustment to our community and nobody was happy with the end state,” Prescott said. “But there wasn’t very much we could do to control that end state.”
Sharon City Council members were still feeling the push back from the community at their latest meeting Feb. 15.
Sharon City Councilman David Koerth said that he thinks Fiscus should explore bringing government-operated garbage service back as the city’s responsibility.
“We have 3½ years to explore that,” Koerth said. “If something works out – great.”
