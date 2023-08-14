FARRELL — The sounds of music and the scent of food permeated Idaho Street Saturday, as vendors, bands and visitors turned out for the third annual Farrell Festival.
A stage was set up for performers throughout the day, including the Breeze Band of Erie, which performed Saturday afternoon.
Children's activities available included an inflatable slide, face painting and a petting zoo, while food vendors offered a variety of choices, ranging from barbecue to Jamaican cuisine.
Local organizations were also present with information, including Berkshire-Hathaway, the Shenango Valley Urban League and the Farrell Alumni Association.
The event was sponsored by the Farrell Strategic Planning and Economic Development Committee, and was held along Idaho Street between Hamilton and Darr avenues.
The proceeds from this year's festival will support The Idaho Project, a $2.25 million paving grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The grant required a 30 percent match from the city, just under $700,000.
The project would replace the century-old bricks originally used to pave Idaho Street.
Idaho Street once was the bustling heart of the city's business district, lined with stores that included Myer Frank Furniture, two movie theaters, G.C. Murphy Co., Marks Music, Hamilton Drug Store and Lustig Shoe Store
