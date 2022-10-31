A Farrell man is accused of having 20 pornographic files — depicting children younger than 10 and possibly as young as 4 — on his cell phone.
Rigoberto M. Naverrete, 37, of Stambaugh Avenue, was charged Friday by the state Attorney General’s office with 20 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
A criminal complaint, filed by the Attorney General’s office, indicated that Sharon police found what the investigating officer believed to be child pornography on Naverrete’s cell phone. Police received a search warrant to examine the cell phone and found 20 files depicting child pornography.
Police said one of the files was a compilation, depicting girls between the estimated ages of 4 and 8, performing sexual acts. Other videos showed girls with estimated ages of between 7 and 9, between 5 and 8, and between 6 and 8.
Court documents do not list counsel for Naverrete.
After an arraignment Friday, District Judge Travis Martwinski scheduled Naverrete for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Naverrete failed to post $100,000 bond and was placed in Mercer County Jail, where he remained Monday.
NOTE: All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.