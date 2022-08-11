HERMITAGE – Police charged a Farrell man with attempted homicide after a June 3 shooting.
Robert Dontai Russell, 38, of 412 Emerson Ave., was also charged Aug. 4 with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
A preliminary hearing has not yet been set.
Police had arrested Russell’s son, Robert Dontai Russell Jr., 16, of 3773 Quaker Circle, Hermitage, after the same incident, when police said he and his father fought and the son cut him with a large knife. The junior Russell said they were fighting after his father forced him to return his girlfriend’s cell phone.
Police received a report of a disturbance at 6:22 p.m. June 3 in the area of 3773 Quaker Circle. After the stabbing, both father and son ran out of the house. Junior got into a red SUV and drove away but not before his father ran after him and shot at the SUV, police said.
Police said three juveniles were standing in the direction in which Russell senior shot.
Charges against Robert Russell Jr. were withdrawn at his preliminary hearing in June.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.