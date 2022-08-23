MERCER – A Common Pleas judge sentenced a Farrell man Monday to 3 to 6 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a 13-year-old.
Juwon Brandon Samuels, 20, of 1900 Shady Drive, will have to register as a sex offender for life.
Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen sentenced Samuels to the state prison sentence followed by 3 years probation after Samuels made a plea agreement with the prosecution to a charge of rape.
“The best thing you have going for you is your age,” McEwen told Samuels.
“You have your entire life ahead of you. Take advantage of what is offered in state prison or you will be angry when you get out and you’ll be in and out of prison,” McEwen said.
Defense Attorney Michael Muha told the judge that Samuels had described being remorseful for his actions. He was employed until recently and lives with loving parents, Muha said.
Samuels was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors after an incident at 5:30 p.m. Aug 12, 2021, at his home.
The remainder of the charges were not prosecuted. A forensic interview was conducted with the 13-year-old victim by the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission.
The victim said she went to Samuels’ house to hang out. She said he grabbed her arms and pulled her to a room with a bed in it. She said he threw her on the bed and she tried to tell him to stop but he would not. She said she was crying and tried to punch and kick Samuels but he took advantage of her anyway.
The victim said she grabbed her belongings and ran away.
She said Samuels messaged her that she could not say anything because she was too young and he would go to jail.
Samuels was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or family.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
