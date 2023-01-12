MERCER – Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr. sentenced a Farrell man on Thursday to a lengthy prison sentence in connection with a shooting in March outside a housing complex in Sharon.
Jarrett Damon Samuels, 27, of 322 Mesabi St., pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault. Amrhein sentenced him to 6 to 20 years in state prison followed by 5 years probation. He was given credit for 299 days served in Mercer County Jail. Amrhein also ordered him to pay $4,199 in restitution to the victim for radiology fees.
Amrhein said he will recommend to the state penitentiary that Samuels serve his sentence in a medical facility due to a heart condition that may require a heart transplant.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Acker said the prosecution and defense had several rounds of negotiation before reaching the plea agreement.
Acker told the judge that it would have been problematic for the victim to come into court Thursday.
“He’s still in pretty bad shape,” Acker said.
According to a criminal complaint, Sharon police responded to a call for a man shot at 3:33 p.m. March 20 outside a housing complex in the 200 block of Mesabi Street.
The victim, a Sharon man whom police did not name, was lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower extremities, police said. He was taken to a hospital.
The investigation led officers to believe that Samuels, who was driving a teal-colored Toyota Camry, was seen in the 200 block of the Mesabi Street apartments.
Police said officers contacted Mercer County Housing Authority and viewed video surveillance that showed Samuels in the vehicle pointing a black semi-automatic rifle out of the driver’s window and firing multiple shots at the victim.
Amrhein said he received letters from two prominent Farrell residents in support of Samuels. But the judge also cited Samuels’ seven previous convictions.
Samuels also was sentenced Thursday to 6 to 14 months in confinement, to be served consecutively to the shooting sentence, on a charge of aggravated assault. Police said Samuels punched a police officer in the head outside TNT Bar & Grille in Farrell in a separate incident.
Samuels told the judge he was nowhere near the officer who was punched, but Amrhein commented that Samuels said previously that he was also intoxicated and could not remember everything that happened in that incident.
