MERCER – Mercer County Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen sentenced a Farrell man to prison time in connection with a shooting outside a Farrell bar in February.
Malcolm Rudolph Hailstock, 30, of 1745 Roemer Blvd., was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to illegal firearm possession after an incident at TNT Bar and Grill, 1101 Roemer Blvd.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the bar at 1:27 a.m. Feb. 19 after hearing suspected gunshots.
Police responded to a report from Mercer County 911 that someone shot a man in the ear outside. The victim told police he was robbed, police said.
A witness said Hailstock and the victim fought inside the bar. The victim later said the fight had to do with Hailstock making unwanted advances toward a woman.
Someone broke up the fight, the victim told police, and the men separated.
The victim told police that Hailstock shot him. The victim was shot in his left ear, and the bullet grazed his neck, police said.
Charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault were not prosecuted.
Hailstock, who was free on bond, was remanded to Mercer County Jail to await transfer to a state prison.
