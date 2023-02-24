FARRELL – A special city council work session Thursday night ended when Councilman Michael Wright picked up his coat and left, calling the meeting an inappropriate forum to discuss grievances about Mayor Kimberly Doss.
Wright said he and two other council members approved having the meeting because they thought it was about reports that the mayor was refusing to sign checks for the city’s expenses.
“You all have said enough. This is a bad reflection of all of us and the city of Farrell,” Wright said. “It’s a shame we air dirty laundry in front of the public.”
Wright continued by stating that remaining issues should be resolved at a city council meeting in executive session closed to the public.
City Manager Ben Prescott said he requested by email that council mediate issues between himself and the mayor. It was suggested that this could be done in an executive session, but Prescott said the mayor emailed back that she would not attend such a meeting.
“Mayor Doss’ leadership is toxic, embarrassing and degrading to myself and the city employees of Farrell,” Prescott said. “Her continuing interference makes a difficult job even more difficult.”
The main issue was that the mayor had refused to sign city checks since Feb. 17 to the day of the meeting. Doss said she would sign checks in person as needed.
Prescott also discussed two incidents, in which he said the mayor acted inappropriately toward city employees, before he was shut down. The city manager had prepared a packet for city council outlining examples of Doss’ inappropriate behavior toward city employees.
The first incident was the Strategic Planning and Economic Development beautification day June 2022. During the beautification event, city employees and members of the SPED committee hand out mulch and flowers to city residents.
Prescott said no one from the committee attended set-up the day before and the mayor, who heads the committee, came to the event 10 minutes before it was scheduled to start. Since a line had formed and no SPED members were present to make a decision, Prescott started the event 15 minutes early.
Doss arrived and “publicly and loudly began a negative dialogue with myself and other participants in the area,” Prescott said, adding that the mayor had him take materials out of vehicles that had been loaded with mulch and flowers. “There was a heated discussion between me and Mayor Doss.”
Doss said she would not categorize the discussion as heated.
“We’re not starting because I am the president of the SPED committee,” Doss said.
Doss also indicated that city employees who live in the city should not get materials ahead of time because the city might run out before residents get their share.
“Why did you start ahead of time? You created the monster.” Councilman Carminal Craig said to Prescott. “You’re trying to tell everyone the mayor’s faults, but you won’t tell them your faults. I’m a truthful person. I find a lot of lies coming out of your mouth.”
Councilman Robert Burich said discussing the city manager’s actions falls under personnel and should be discussed in executive session.
“If you’re going to be a SPED member or a mayor who’s involved in the event, then one would think that you would show up either on Friday afternoon to control the event and have it set up the way you like and early on Saturday,” Prescott said. “When no SPED members show up, there is zero control and that’s what causes the dissatisfaction and the disruption of the event.”
In his remarks, Prescott cited a second incident on Harvest Day in 2022. Harvest Day is designed to minimize door-to-door trick or treating. Multiple city departments, including police and fire personnel, participate in the event.
Prescott said because of lack of participation by the Recreation Committee, city employees again had to prepare the event, which had many minor things go wrong. One of the more major issues that Doss was upset about was that a police officer stood outside greeting the children.
“During the event, Mayor Doss publicly and in the presence of staff, used profanity in addressing city staff,” Prescott said. “Her loud use of profanity in a public setting and negative public comments were, again, embarrassing and demoralizing to all of the city staff participating in this event.”
The mayor has been accused of lashing out at city employees in the past. Specifically, the Farrell Fraternal Order of Police in July 2021 submitted a letter of no confidence in the mayor to city council outlining a crime scene where one city official said the mayor was “running her mouth and throwing her weight around.”
The city’s Home Rule Charter prohibits council members and the mayor from giving orders to city employees, who are under the control of the city manager. The charter states council members shall prescribe penalties, if any, for violating the ordinance.
“The extreme lack of support expressed to the community by Mayor Doss in regards to the City of Farrell Police Department is the biggest reason morale among the officers has plummeted,” the letter stated in part. “Mayor Doss’ actions have caused several officers to consider alternative employment.”
Prescott also contended at Thursday’s meeting that Doss has lashed out at city employees, and that several police officers have looked for employment elsewhere.
Doss responded by saying that she has not interacted with police since the July incident.
Wright said the only issue that was supposed to be addressed at the work session meeting was the signing of checks.
“We’re not here to hear this type of stuff,” Wright said. “This is not the place for back and forth.”
Prescott said mitigating factors forced him to bring up the other incidents with the mayor.
“With respect, I have to disagree that this is not the forum for this meeting,” Prescott said.
Wright disagreed.
“This is a character issue,” Wright said. “This is something that needs to be resolved by executive session where we all are behind closed doors, where we can discuss this one-on-one with some dignity and respect instead of putting this out in the public.”
