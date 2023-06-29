FARRELL – The city of Farrell hosted a ribbon cutting and volleyball game for visitors in the new volleyball complex at the corner of Union Street and Wallis Avenue.
The project was developed through the help of a $5,000 placemaking grant from the National Association of Realtors via the Greater Mercer County Association of Realtors.
According to the NAR website, the purpose of the grant is to enable Realtors to strengthen ties with their community, to develop relationships with public officials and to spur economic growth and development through the creation of new public gathering spaces.
Fontineese D. Green, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway, and past president of the county Realtors, made the connection for the city to apply for the grant.
“This placemaking grant gives us a tangible, immediate opportunity to identify and address areas in Mercer County that are in need of enhancement and revitalization,” said Green, of Hermitage.ad hoc problem-solving committee for the city as well as a 1994 graduate of Farrell High School.
“The goal is to help foster healthier, more social and economically viable communities, and create places where people feel a strong stake in their neighborhoods,” Green said.
Mayor Kimberly Doss said it is great for the city to help promote outdoor activities and for Green to give back to the community in which she was born and raised.
“This will also help to promote more outdoor activities, which in turn, will promote good health,” Doss said. “I look forward to seeing children utilize it.”
City Manager Ben Prescott is excited to have the new recreational facility in the city.
“It is always wonderful to be able to have activities such as volleyball for the youth to take part in and enjoy,” Prescott said.
Farrell Recreation Committee President Monica Scott thanked Green for giving back to the community.
The Farrell Recreation Committee also includes Allen Harrison, Carminal Craig, Gary Elerby, Jackie Robinson, Kavon Wright, Roslyn Wright, Tracy Robinson, Vern Wright, Verna Smith and Doss.
“Our commission is made up of passionate people who only want better for our community,” Scott said. “We will continue to strive to do what’s best for our city, and we appreciate Mrs. Green partnering with us.”
They all expressed gratitude to both the NAR and the GMCAR for awarding the grant toward the project and to the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce for facilitating the ribbon cutting.
“As the city of Farrell becomes more attractive and welcoming, nearby properties may also increase in value,” said Green, who has been a real estate agent for six years. “As real estate agents, we live, work and volunteer in our communities and take immense pride in our work to make Mercer County’s neighborhoods better places to live, work and raise a family.”
