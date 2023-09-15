FARRELL – Growing up in rural Alabama during the Civil Rights Era, Clevon Dukes was familiar with the segregated South.
For him, the literal signs of racism were routine.
“I experienced the white water fountain, Black water fountain. White bathroom and Black bathroom.” said Dukes, now senior pastor at New Hope Baptist Church in Farrell. “At the time I thought it was the norm.”
Dukes said he was likely at church on Sept. 15, 1963 — 60 years ago today — when an explosion ripped through the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., about 150 miles from Dukes’ home.
As a Black churchgoer then, and a Black church pastor today, Dukes said the terrorist attack by members of the Ku Klux Klan amounted to an invasion of a sacred space.
“Church is supposed to be a safe zone. Even the most unhonorable people respected church,” Dukes said. “You really can’t imagine what it would have been like without experiencing it.”
The bombing killed Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Carol Denise McNair, all under the age of 15. Twenty-two people were injured.
It also galvanized the American Civil Rights movement. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. described the bombing as “one of the most vicious and tragic crimes ever perpetrated against humanity.”
A year after the bombing, Congress would pass and President Lyndon Johnson would sign the Civil Rights Act, followed by the Voting Rights Act a year later. The intentions of the terrorist would fail, and the fight for equality would stay strong.
Dukes, who has been a pastor at New Hope for 31 years, said he experienced racism in his youth but he was fortunate that growing up his father was universally respected in the community.
“When you went to Dairy Queen for ice cream, we had to go to the back,” Dukes said. “That Dairy Queen closed, and my father bought the ice cream freezer, so we were able to have ice cream all the time.”
Dukes said he was likely at church when the terrorist attack took place. He remembers hearing about it and feeling horrible, but being 150 miles away, he didn’t feel fear. He said the church went on as usual for his community. There were not added security measures and no fear of it happening to them.
He was able to talk about what being a pastor at that church would be like.
Dukes said that the attack did not change his beliefs or his teaching for his own church.
“I don’t teach or preach anything about racism. My teachings are all based on scripture. I am not a man of prejudice.”
Even though Dukes does not believe racism has a home in his church, he knows it is a problem across the country.
“In society we say we have freedom, but we don’t have equality,” Dukes said. “Freedom is one thing, but without equality, it’s void.”
