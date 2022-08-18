FARRELL – Farrell police will be the first department in Mercer County to be working with body cameras.
Former Chief Jon Rococi, who was an advocate for the body cams, said they are on back order, but they should be in late summer or early fall.
“The guys are excited about them,” Rococo said. “I know the community is excited too.”
Rococi said the body cameras will be good for Farrell for a number of reasons.
“Body cameras hold people accountable – and that’s everybody,” Rococi said. “That’s the officer and the citizens.”
He said that the film does not lie.
“Unfortunately, they don’t tell the whole story because they don’t catch every single angle or they don’t catch what happened before or after the camera was turned on,” Rococi said. “So you don’t always get the whole story.”
He said while conducting research on the pros and cons of body cameras, they found that you get two completely different perspectives on separate cameras.
“It’s going to be interesting and challenging like anything else,” Rococi said. “It’s going to be a work in progress.”
Most of the cost of the body cameras, about $30,000, is funded by grants, and donations cover the rest. The city did not have to add in any money for the cameras.
“They’re not cheap but in the storage of data, that’s the expense,” Rococi said. “But I’m thinking there will be a lot of help through grants. I don’t think it will be much of an issue.
Rococi said once the body cameras are delivered, there will be a period of training.
“The company is going to train the officers and we’ll make sure we have policies that are reasonable,” Rococi said. “And they have a lot of work to do on our end.”
